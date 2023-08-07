SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drugs offenses across South Dakota have decreased by 41% since 2018, according to data from the 2022 Crime Report from Attorney General Marty Jackley’s office.

There were 6,253 reported drug offenses in 2022. In 2018, there were 8,797 reported drug offenses. There were another 3,537 drug equipment violations.

Drug overdoses and drug crimes have been receiving a lot of attention over the past several years. In 2020, Sioux Falls officials talked about the challenges of drug use and drug crime in the city. A March 2022 city report about crimes in 2021 cited the increased number of drugs coming into the city, including 157 pounds of cocaine.

On the other side of the state, Pennington County law enforcement and other officials have discussed drug crimes in that area.

Based on data shared in the 2022 crime report, there appears that some progress is being made in the state.

Rapid City had 986 drug or narcotic violations in 2022. That’s about 30 more than 2021 but it’s more than 100 fewer than in 2018 and 2019.

The number of drug or narcotic violations in 2022 was roughly half (253) of the 537 in 2018.

Sioux Falls had 1,507 drug or narcotic violations in 2022. That’s down from 2,271 in 2018.

A breakdown of the state data shows that while an individual may be in jail or prison, they can still commit a drug crime.

In 2022, 205 drug crimes were committed in jail or prison. Another 968 were committed in a residence. The most, 3,218, were committed on highways, in an alley, road or sidewalk.

The state had a less than 1% overall decrease in offenses.

There was a 3.55% increase in Group A offenses. These are offenses such as murder, arson, robbery, assault and others.

The state had 48,134 in 2022 compared to 46,485 in 2021.

Group B offenses decreased by 10% from 2021 to 2022. Group B offenses are offenses such as bad checks and disorderly conduct. There were 20,634 Group B offenses in 2022 compared to 22,945 in 2021.

The state had 2,194 reported stolen vehicles in 2022. Many of those thefts were in Sioux Falls, the largest city in the state.

In June, police reported a 79% increase in reports of stolen vehicles from 2019 to 2022. The city had 1,361 reports of stolen vehicles.

Sioux Falls has had a rash of motor vehicle thefts this summer.

In early July, Sioux Falls Police said thieves had stolen 26 unlocked vehicles in one week.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally started over the weekend and the AG’s office said it is a time when sex trafficking can happen.

In 2022, six men were arrested during the rally on a charge of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, according to the U.S. Attorney.

According to the AG’s office, authorities arrested 23 people on charges of human trafficking during the rally since 2020. In 2021 eight of the nine men arrested also faced attempted enticement of a child charges.

Specifically, the state had four reported incidents of human trafficking, commercial sex acts in 2022. That’s down from seven in 2021 and up from two in 2020 and 2019 and one in 2018.

Sioux Falls had 90 rapes in 2022 which is down from 119 in 2021 and 116 in 2020.

Statewide, there were 418 reported rapes in 2022. That’s the lowest number in five years. In 2018, there were 494, 491 in 2019, 498 in 2020 and 449 in 2021.

Jackley cited the 6.9% (7%) decrease in forcible rapes in the summary of the 2022 crime report.

Juvenile arrests accounted for 11.17%, or, 4,064, of the total 36,390 arrests in the state. That is an increase from 3,840 in 2021.

There were 644 simple assault juvenile arrests and 545 drug and narcotic juvenile arrests. Those were two of the top arrest categories for juveniles.