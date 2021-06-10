Drug deal turned robbery leads to murder: Miguel Nunez Jr. still at large

AUSTIN, MN (KELO) — 18-year -old Miguel Angel Nunez, Jr. of Sioux Falls is still at large, wanted for 2nd degree murder in the death of 45-year-old David Harris at his home in the Austin, MN on June 5.

KELOLAND News obtained a copy of the warrant issued through the 3rd judicial district of Minnesota, which lists three charges of murder in the 2nd degree.

The warrant states that Nunez and three others went to Harris’ home under the guise of buying marijuana, and with the intention of robbing the dealer, who lived in the house with Harris.

According to the documents, Nunez and one other person entered the home and went into a bedroom with the other resident of the house, who began weighing out marijuana. Nunez then pulled out a gun and demanded all of the drugs, threatening to shoot everyone in the house.

Hearing the commotion, Harris entered the room with his own gun. Nunez fired and shot Harris in the chest, before struggling with the other resident, who was also shot and injured. The injured resident told police that Harris also fired, and that Nunez had been hit and fled the house, dropping his gun in the process.

Police in Austin interviewed a juvenile who was in the car with Nunez, who told them of the plan to rob the dealer. He told police Nunez, who he knew as ‘Spazzo’, was injured upon leaving the house, and wrapped his hand, which was bleeding. The documents say the juvenile recently moved to the area from Sioux Falls, and that he had friends visiting him. Together they decided to rob a different drug dealer, but were referred to the victims’ house by their original target.

Police in Austin reached out to law enforcement in Sioux Falls, who helped identify Nunez. Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to apprehend him near the 100 block of North Lake Ave. on Monday, but failed with Nunez fleeing on foot.

Nunez was last seen wearing a black shirt, black track pants, black flat-billed hat and bright read shoes. According to a Facebook post by the Storm Lake Police Department, Nunez has ties to Storm Lake. Authorities say he may have cut his hair or shaved his head.

Austin police say Nunez is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached. Captain Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says that it is not known if Nunez is currently armed.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nunez, please call the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 367-4268, (605) 367-7000 or (605) 367-4300, or Crime Stoppers at (605) 367-7007.

You can view the full warrant here: