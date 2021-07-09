Drought impacts river levels across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A little over two months ago the state of South Dakota was already in the midst of a drought, now the conditions have only worsened in most areas. One area where the drought impact can be seen is in the shift in river levels across the state.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) keeps track of streamflow levels, weighing them on a scale ranging from flow levels of much below normal to much above normal.

On May 5, the only one stream, the south fork of the Bad River near Cottonwood, SD was rated as much below normal.

As of July 9, there are now three sections of stream rated as much below normal: The Belle Fourche River at the Wyoming/South Dakota border, the Cheyenne River below the Angostura Dam, and the Vermillion River near Vermillion.

Use the slider below to view a comparison of river levels between May and July.

May to July comparison of USGS streamflow data for South Dakota

In May, all three of these sections had been rated only at ‘below normal’. As of July 9, the south fork of the Bad River near Cottonwood was ‘not ranked. According to the USGS, a rating of ‘not ranked’ is commonly attributable to insufficient historical data or no current streamflow estimates.

USGS stream sections rated at much below normal

Ratings of ‘high’ and ‘low’ are used by the USGS to denote that streamflow is at the highest or lowest levels ever measured for that day of the year. Currently no stream segments are registering at those points.

Below we have a full breakdown of the status of each stream section tracked by the USGS as of July 9, 2021.

Notes: There are currently no sections listed at much above normal; ‘not ranked’ sections will not be listed.

Above normal

Little White River below White River

South fork of Grand River near Cash

Rhodes Fork near Rochford

Castle Creek above Deerfield Reservoir near Hill City

Fall River at Hot Springs

Normal

Missouri River at Sioux City, IA

Big Sioux River at Akron, IA

West fork of the Vermillion River near Parker

Skunk Creek at Sioux Falls

Big Sioux River near Brookings

Big Sioux River near Castlewood

Big Sioux River at Watertown

Big Sioux River near Watertown

Yellow Bank River near Odessa, MN

Whetstone River near Big Stone City

James River at Columbia

Elm River at Westport

Maple River at ND/SD state line

Firesteel Creek near Mount Vernon

Bazile Creek near Niobrara, NE

Ponca Creek at Verdel, NE

Platte Creek near Platte

Grand River at Little Eagle

Moreau River near Faith

Little Missouri River at Camp Crook

Redwater River above Belle Fourche

Redwater Creek at WY/SD state line

Spearfish Creek at Spearfish

Whitewood Creek near Whitewood

Little Spearfish Creek near Lead

Bear Butte Creek near Deadwood

Boxelder Creek near Nemo

Belle Fourche River near Sturgis

Elk Creek near Rapid City

Belle Fourche River near Elm Springs

Rapid Creek above Pactola Reservoir at Silver City

Castle Creek below Deerfield Dam

Spring Creek near Keystone

Battle Creek near Keystone

Rapid Creek near Farmingdale

Cheyenne River near Wasta

Battle Creek at Hermosa

Grace Coolidge Creek near Game Lodge near Custer

French Creek above Fairburn

Battle Creek below Hermosa

Beaver Creek near Buffalo Gap

Cheyenne River near Spencer, WY

Cheyenne River near Edgemont

White River near Oglala

White River near Kadoka

Little White River near Martin

Lake Creek below Refuge near Tuthill

Little White River near Vetal

Little White River near Rosebud

Keya Paha River near Keyapaha

Keya Paha River at Wewela

Below normal

Bois de Sioux River near White Rock

Little Minnesota River near Peever

Minnesota River at Ortonville, MN

Big Sioux River near Florence

James River near Stratford

James River at Ashton

James River near Redfield

James River at Huron

James River near Forestburg

Big Sioux River near Dell Rapids

Split Rock Creek at Corson

Big Sioux River at North Cliff Avenue at Sioux Falls

Big Sioux River at Sioux Falls

James River near Scotland

White River near Oacoma

Bad River near Fort Pierre

Cheyenne River near Plainview

Moreau River near Whitehorse

North fork of Grand River near White Butte

Belle Fourche River near Fruitdale

Whitewood Creek above Vale

Whitewood Creek above Whitewood

Rapid Creek below Pactola Dam

Rapid Creek above Canyon Lake near Rapid City

Rapid Creek at Rapid City

Much below normal