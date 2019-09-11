Drone video of tornado damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three EF2 tornadoes touched down in Sioux Falls. The tornadoes destroyed trees, structures and rooftops.

Trees throughout the city were uprooted some breaking windows and landing on top of cars. Plaza 41 also had extensive damage.

Advance Auto Parts is almost unrecognizable because of the damage. However, the Burger King next door looks almost untouched.

Above is drone video near Plaza 41 where the second tornado hit. KELOLAND News received the drone photo courtesy of Cory.