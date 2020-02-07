DPS provides more data on 2019 crash fatalities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most of the crash fatalities in South Dakota in 2019 were drivers and most of the people killed were older than 25, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The DPS provided KELOLAND News with additional information related to the 102 crash fatalities in the state in 2019. The 102 crash fatalities was the lowest number of fatalities in state history, the DPS said. The 102 fatalities were killed as a result of 88 crashes.

Although the total crash fatalities is the lowest since data was first recorded by the DPS in 1947, the numbers follow some familiar patterns. According to the state’s DOT Highway Safety Plan for FY2020, 91.1% (112) of 2018 traffic crash fatalities occurred on rural roadways while 18.9% (11) happened on urban roadways.

The most 2019 fatal crashes (33) happened on rural U.S. and South Dakota State Highways. Forty-five people were killed in those crashes. The second most happened on rural county and local roads, 25. Twenty-six people were killed in those crashes.

Nine people were killed in nine fatal crashes on rural interstates.

Four people were killed in four fatal crashes on interstates in a city while another five were killed in five crashes on U.S. and South Dakota state highways in cities. Twelve fatal crashes happened on city streets or alleys with 13 people killed.

Most fatal crashes (52) involved a single vehicle. Twenty-two single vehicle fatal crashes happened on rural county or local roads.

Thirty-six multiple vehicle crashes happened in 2019. Twenty-two of those happened on rural U.S. Highways or South Dakota state highways.

Most of the fatalities were individuals 21 and over. Twenty people age 20 or under died in fatal crashes.

Sixty-nine of those killed were drivers and 24 of the 102 fatalities were passengers. Eight were pedestrians and one person was on a bicycle.

Most of the fatalities in vehicles were not wearing seatbelts.

Most fatal crashes (27) happened in passenger cars. Fourteen involved a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and fourteen involved in a motorcycle. Seven involved a passenger/mini-van.

Trucks of all axles and size accounted for 24 fatal crashes. One fatal crash involved a truck pulling a trailer with a gross weight of 10,001 pounds or more. There was one semi-tractor trailer fatal crash, one farm machinery fatal crash, two with an all-terrain vehicle and two in a cargo van.

Another nine involved a bicycle or a pedestrian was killed.