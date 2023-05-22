SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday afternoons just got a little more interesting for downtown Sioux Falls. Starting in June, Downtown Sioux Falls is hosting its first ever lunchtime concert series at the Cherapa Amphitheater.

The AMPT afternoon concert series runs from June 6 to August 29 and will feature local artists and food trucks between 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. CT every Tuesday.

“Having it on a Tuesday is great because we’ve got a lot of people who are working downtown and maybe they’re not going to be here on the weekends but we still want them to have a fun event and experience,” Downtown Sioux Falls marketing director Tenley Schwartz said.

The lineup for performances includes Kevin Ryan, Mikey Saint, Link West, London Weis, Carey Hofer and James Dean Acoustic.

“The thing I like the most is the mix of people that show up,” West said. “I like to play songs that people know but maybe not the song you’re expecting. I like it when people look at me and go, ‘Oh wait, I know that one.’”

West is a cover artist and plays acoustic versions of 70s and 80s music and classic country on his guitar and harmonica. He has been involved in the Downtown Sioux Falls street music series for three years.

“I think having live music changes the atmosphere,” he said. “No matter where you’re at, if that’s a patio at a place or just on a street near a place, just having music in the air makes it fun for everybody.”

West is set to perform during the lunchtime concert series June 27, July 11 and August 1. Throughout the summer, he is scheduled to perform at the Falls Park Farmer’s Market, Wild Prairie Vineyard, Granite City, the Fernson Plaza and more.

This will be Landon Weis’ second year performing downtown. Weis plays a mixture of older and newer music and features songs by The Beatles, Marvin Gaye and James Taylor. He will perform at the AMPT concerts July 18 and August 15, 22 and 29.

“Patio season is always super fun getting outdoors,” he said. “It’s a really good location too having the Arc right there, having a lot of businesses.”

Three different food trucks will be on site for the AMPT concerts including Breaking Burrito, Windy City Bites and Hunny & Bunny.

Breaking Burrito has been in the food truck business since 2016 and owner Carlos Salgado says he’s excited to get back to the downtown area.

“I can’t wait to be there and see people,” Salgado said “I hope everybody comes to enjoy the food and enjoy the music and enjoy sitting outside in the summer.”

Breaking Burrito has previously worked downtown serving at Riverfest and Free First Fridays. This summer, the Mexican food truck will be at a number of locations including Levitt Park, Harrisburg Ace Hardware, Harley Davidson and Country Apple Orchard.

“I love to cook; that’s my passion,” Salgado said. “Every time when I serve or give food to the people, I smile. Or the way they look at my food makes me happy and makes me enjoy my work.”

Breaking Burrito will be serving food for the AMPT lunchtime series June 6, June 27, July 25 and August 25.

Schwartz said she hopes the midday series is a way for people working downtown to unwind and bring more action to the riverside amphitheater.

“We’re excited to start this and excited to have more artists and musicians active downtown,” Schwartz said.