Downtown business encourages shopping local on Prime Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As millions are expected to flock to Amazon for the company’s “Black Friday in July,” one local shop has a storewide deal of its own.

Child’s Play Toys on Phillips Ave. in downtown Sioux Falls is offering 20 percent off the entire store on Prime Day (which is actually Monday and Tuesday).

At 10:30 a.m. on a Monday morning, the store has several shoppers looking at the latest toys.







It’s busy for the 10-year-old business.

“On a Monday morning, it absolutely is,” owner Nancy Savage said.

Savage said this is the first time her store has offered a deal to compete against the retail giant.

“I just feel that it’s so important for our community to stand behind each other and put your money where your city is,” Savage said.

Savage worked with a trade association to come up with the idea to offer a Prime Day deal. She said they did a similar store-wide sale on Black Friday last year, and thought this was the perfect time to bring it back.

“We have had a lot of discussion about what we should do, just remind people that we’re here, that we have a lot of the same things that you can find on Amazon,” Savage said.

She points out there are a number of unique difference from shopping online vs. shopping local.

It’s not just local shoppers. This map has been up for the past few weeks and has had visitors from almost every state stop into Child’s Play Toys in Downtown Sioux Falls. There have even been a few international shoppers from Japan and France.

“Of course you’ve got convenience sitting in your chair with the internet, with Amazon Prime, but for us, you get that experience,” Savage said. “We do the free gift wrap, we do customer service, we’re able to tell you what a 9-month-old likes vs. a 6-year-old. We’re there for you, to help you.”

Savage believes the Sioux Falls community has embraced shopping local.

“I was over at Terra Shepard the other day and looking for something for my daughter and they helped me so much and that’s something I couldn’t have done online,” Savage said.

The deal at Child’s Play, like Prime Day, goes through Tuesday.