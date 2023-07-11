SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After more than a year of community engagement and public feedback, the Downtown Sioux Falls 2035 plan has been released to the public.

The 210-page plan can be viewed through the Downtown 2035 website. Public comments on the plan can also be provided on that website and a public open house to discuss the plan is set for Thursday, Aug. 10 at the downtown library.

The current boundaries of Downtown Sioux Falls are considered 14th Street to the south, Minnesota Avenue to the west, Franklin and Weber Avenues to the east and Falls Park Drive on the north. The Downtown 2035 plan included a broader study area with 17th Street to the south, Duluth Avenue to the west, Russell Street to the north and Cliff Avenue to the east. You can see the map in the photo below.

Portland, Oregon-based Leland Consulting Group completed a market analysis of downtown Sioux Falls and that is added to the end of the 210-page report.

The market analysis said additional research could occur on “four major properties with significant redevelopment potential.” The properties are the Wells Fargo Block property, the Mall Avenue Parking Ramp, the railyard and the Department of Social Services building.

The 2035 plan looked at six core value areas – Welcoming for All, Connected, Growth and Development, Community Spirit, Branding, Identity and Marketing and Quality and Design.

Some of the main goals for “Welcoming for All” in the plan are to “foster Downtown Sioux Falls as a year-round destination, provide experiences and amenities that support a family-friendly environment and ensure downtown is safe and inviting.”

For “Connected,” the goals are to “promote and improve pedestrian environment by supporting walkable environments with density and connectivity, provide consistent wayfinding that is easily identifiable, increase bicycle connectivity to and from downtown, build up transit to serve downtown, maintain a safe level of vehicular circulation to, from, and within downtown for all mobility types.”

Goals for “Growth and Development” are “redevelop underutilized areas with high-quality, mixed-use buildings, stimulate development, establish public-private partnerships to achieve desired development outcomes.”

Goals for “Community Spirit” are “expand arts and cultural programming, provide opportunities for philanthropic support for downtown projects and promote ways to share our history.”

Goals for “Branding, Identity and Marketing” are “celebrate downtown’s brand as a vibrant and diverse neighborhood, establish downtown’s brand identity and market downtown as a great place for business.”

Goals for “Quality and Design” are “Improve and expand streetscape design to be more vibrant, pedestrian-friendly, and consistent throughout downtown, support measures that create a sustainable neighborhood environment, enhance design standards and zoning ordinances to foster a quality-built environment and promote innovative and sustainable parking practices.”

Dustin Powers, who was hired by the city of Sioux Falls to help with the 2025 Downtown Plan, will give an update on the project at Tuesday’s city council informational meeting.