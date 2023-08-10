SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls is hosting an open house to discuss the draft of the Downtown 2035 plan on August 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the Downtown Library.

Community members will be able to ask questions and provide feedback on the proposed plan. If anyone cannot attend the open house, they can provide comments on the plan on the Downtown 2035 website.

Issues like closing sections of Phillips Ave to traffic, parking meter payment methods and building new indoor and multi-season activity centers.

The Downtown 2035 plan focuses on six core values: Welcoming for All, Connected, Growth and Development, Community Spirit, Branding, Identity and Marketing and Quality and Design.

Under “Welcoming for All,” the plan is to add a multifunctional, year-round recreational facility, improve public restrooms and ensure an active police presence.

The “Connected” plan includes creating a safer pedestrian environment, adding wayfinding kiosks and improving access from downtown to the bike trails.

“Growth and Development” phase includes adding additional housing and corporate headquarters downtown.

“Community Spirit” would mean increasing the arts and entertainment programs downtown, encouraging historic preservation and investing in spaces where artists can create and hold educational events.

The plans in the “Branding, Identity and Marketing” phase are to define the downtown districts, establish a cohesive design for marketing elements and increase social media presence.

“Quality and Design” refers to improving the curb appeal of downtown by adding more vegetation and shade trees, monitoring noise pollution and implementing electric vehicle charging stations.

Throughout the next eight years, the City of Sioux Falls and Downtown Sioux Falls will begin implementing these plans into the fabric of downtown. But before they can start, they need feedback from community members.