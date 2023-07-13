SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You can expect more and more new restaurants and stores in downtown Sioux Falls in the next decade.

As the city of Sioux Falls looks to finalize an ongoing vision of downtown through the Downtown 2035 plan, a recent study of Sioux Falls highlighted expected future demand. As part of the 210-page report for the 2035 plan, Oregon-based Leland Consulting Group completed a market analysis of downtown Sioux Falls.

That analysis called for average yearly demands for housing (100 to 160 new units per year), office space (24,000 to 35,000 square feet in year) and retail and dining (15,000 to 22,000 square feet per year).

“We’re seeing a lot of demand for all types of uses downtown,” Dustin Powers told KELOLAND News. “As we continue to grow those different elements, they’ll support the others as well. It’s kind of cyclical. If you get more residents downtown, you’re going to see more office space, you’re going to see more retail downtown and they’ll continue to support each other.”

Powers, a business development coordinator with the city of Sioux Falls, helped oversee planning for the Downtown 2025 plan and now the Downtown 2035 plan. He said the next steps for the Downtown 2035 plan are taking more public feedback on the project’s website and at an August 10 open house at the downtown library. There’ll be final edits by an advisory committee before seeking final approval from the planning commission and city council.

“The market analysis does call out for a projection of around 20,000 square feet of retail restaurant space on an annual basis,” Powers said. “Some years that’ll happen all on that level. Other years, we may not have a whole lot, but we’ll have a big influx in a couple years.”

The market analysis concluded with more residential housing in downtown, there’ll be new demand for grocery and drugstores. The market analysis also pointed to additional research on “four major properties with significant redevelopment potential.” The properties are the Wells Fargo Block property, the Mall Avenue Parking Ramp, the railyard and the Department of Social Services building.

Powers said the 2035 plan benefits both local governments and private developers.

“Having a common vision moving forward allows that investment of both public and private dollars,” Powers said. “Really to help capture what those community aspirations are.”

Since the downtown 2025 plan, there’s been a plethora of new development including Washington Square, Cascade Lofts, Jones 421, Railyard Flats, the Levitt Shell, the reopening of the State Theater, remodel of the 8th Street Bridge, the Kirby Dog Park at Fort Sod along with more shops and restaurants to existing downtown buildings.

Ongoing development includes major projects like the Steel District, Cherapa Place expansion, River Greenway Phase III, Jacobson Plaza, Unity Bridge (6th Street bridge) and the One-2 mixed-use development.

The impact the Steel District and Cherapa expansion make when they open will play a role in future developments Powers said. Parts of both the Steel District and Cherapa will start to open in the coming months with both projects finishing up in 2024.

“Each of them have kind of created their own activity centers,” Powers said. “That means there’s going to be a lot more people drawn downtown wanting to come to those facilities and work in those facilities and live in those facilities.”

Working with neighborhoods, other areas of Sioux Falls

One of the main focus points of the Downtown 2035 plan is to connect downtown with surrounding neighborhoods like the Cathedral District, Pettigrew Heights, All Saints and Whitter neighborhoods.

Powers said “seamless transitions” for all modes of transportations is a goal of the 2035 plan.

“Looking at ways to improve the pedestrian environment as well as other modes of transportation such as biking, transit, but still factoring in vehicular traffic as well,” Powers said.

Outside of the Downtown 2035 plan, the city has an ongoing Falls Park Master Plan, an events center campus advisory board and the Riverline District. Powers said the Downtown 2035 plan has had communication with all those groups regarding its plan.

“Keeping up those communications will really make it effective for us all to kind of plan together and make sure that we’re all working together to achieve the best for all those areas,” Powers said.