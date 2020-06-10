Dow Rummel sees no COVID-19 positive cases from mass testing, CEO credits ‘diligent’ staff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Staff and resident sacrifices are not going unnoticed at Dow Rummel Village.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff members and residents alike have been limiting personal exposure by staying away from potential risks. That includes tough decisions like not seeing family members or not going out in the community.

Those sacrifices aren’t lost on Dow Rummel CEO Darla Van Rosendale.

“I give the credit to the staff. They’ve been diligent about watching for signs and symptoms. They’ve been checking in with their doctors when they aren’t feeling well,” Van Rosendale told KELOLAND News on Wednesday. “I have to give all the credit to the staff. They’ve been really diligent about making sure they aren’t bringing the virus into the community.”

The retirement community located just across from the PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls received good news from its part in the South Dakota Department of Health’s mass COVID-19 testing of nursing home facilities. Results from mass testing completed in the final week of May showed no positive coronavirus cases for all 432 Dow Rummel staff members and residents.

For a brief snapshot, the tests results proved every step taken to combat the virus has been worth it.

“It does show hard work is paying off,” Van Rosendale said. “I give the credit to our staff and our residents. Our staff because they are diligent in not going out and doing things that will expose them to the virus because they don’t want to bring it to the residents here or to their coworkers.”

As of Wednesday, 57% of COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota have been people age 70 or older with roughly half of the all deaths in the state being people age 80 or older. Protecting vulnerable populations and nursing homes has been a key component of Gov. Kristi Noem’s “Back to Normal” plan and the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 response.

Dow Rummel has only had two staff members test positive, which led to one staff member being hospitalized. There have been no residents at Dow Rummel test positive for the virus or die from the virus.

“It’s been a challenge,” Van Rosendale said. “It’s been especially hard for our residents and staff to not see families, to not be out and about. Our staff come to work and go home. They aren’t seeing friends and families either because they’re trying to stay safe and not bring the virus into our community.”

Van Rosendale said staff at Dow Rummel are well informed about looking for signs and symptoms. They try to keep up with the latest information and education about COVID-19. She said staff will call in when they have any fitting signs or symptoms and not come to work.

There’s also health screening for all employees including temperature checks for all staff each day. Each staff member at Dow Rummel wears a mask each day. Van Rosendale pointed out wearing a mask all day long “isn’t easy,” but she said other protective equipment is also available when the situation calls for it.

“We’ve really depended on the Department of Health and CDC to tell us what to do. We’ve used those guidelines and our residents have been diligent following those rules to stay safe,” Van Rosendale said. “It’s been a challenging last three months. Our team, our staff have stepped up and done a phenomenal job. They help put a process in place and make it happen. They’ve done a great job.”

Physical distancing, not social distancing

As Dow Rummel starts the fourth month with COVID-19 pandemic policies and guidelines in place, the facility keeps finding ways to keep residents engaged.

Dow Rummel has a unique position over other nursing homes with different amenities they can provide for residents. While many movie theatres in Sioux Falls remain closed, the movie theatre at Dow Rummel has been open for small gatherings for guests. Events like spring planting outside and other activities like crafts, puzzles and books have been encouraged.

Van Rosendale said residents are eating most of their meals in their own rooms, but they encourage residents to speak with neighbors at least one time a day at a distance.

“At Dow Rummel, we’ve talked about physical distancing, not social distancing. Keeping those physical distances but trying to socialize and not feel isolated,” Van Rosendale said.

Van Rosendale said protecting the residents’ health and well-being is the top priority and helping residents socialize with families follows.

Throughout the pandemic there’s been plenty of scheduled video chats with family members. There’s also been some scheduled distanced visits like Thom Weber’s family helping celebrate his 99th birthday by signing to him outside while he was on a balcony at Dow Rummel.

Technology has helped keep family and residents connected and Van Rosendale said Dow Rummel just received four new iPads with help from the South Dakota Healthcare Association.

“Every nursing home in South Dakota got four iPads to help with video chatting,” Van Rosendale said. “That helps a great deal.”

Next steps

With the baseline testing results showing no positive COVID-19 cases, Dow Rummel is starting to move forward with steps of easing restrictions.

Dow Rummel said it hopes to allow limited visitation for family members, more dining options in the dining rooms for residents and some beauty salon services in the next few weeks.

Van Rosendale said once the Department of Health gives them the green light to loosen restrictions, they hope to have family members come visit in person. She said visitors will follow the same guidelines and health screenings staff members use.

On the beauty salon, Van Rosendale said it’s been more than three months since some of the ladies have had a haircut.

“We’re hoping those are some of the few steps we can take first,” said Van Rosendale, who added residents and staff members alike are using some humor with hairstyles. “Most of the residents are good at being able to find some humor in it.”

As Dow Rummel and other nursing homes start to ease some restrictions, Van Rosendale stressed people need to understand things will not go back to normal. Until a vaccine is available, guidelines will be in place to help everyone look out for each and every resident.

“We know there’s a much bigger chance that we’re going to have some positive cases when we start to open up. But we can’t continue to go on like this until there’s a vaccine. We’ve got to find a happy medium,” Van Rosendale said.