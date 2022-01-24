Doubtful future for more campgrounds at Custer State Park, committee official says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal for a new 176-site campground at Custer State Park is unlikely to pass out of committee, the co-chairman of the state Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Rep. Charlie Hoffman, R-Eureka, said in an email to KELOLAND News.

“With the amount of negativity from all walks of life in South Dakota, I highly doubt this bill will make it out of committee and on to the Appropriations committee where it will end up if passed,” Hoffman said in a Jan. 23 email.

The South Dakota Game Fish and Parks has proposed a new 176-site campground in response to demand, GPF division director Scott Simpson said in a Jan. 21 KELOLAND News story. The proposed campground would be in Barnes Canyon near the wildlife loop road and the state park’s airport.

Hoffman said on Jan. 23 that he had more 100 emails so far against any additional campsites in Custer State Park.

The ag and natural resources committee is expected to discuss the proposed campground this week.

The GFP is seeking about $10 million in state money for the proposed campground.

Gov. Kristi Noem mentioned the proposed campground in her Jan. 11 State of the State speech, “We plan to add more campsites at Custer State Park to expand our ability to host people from in and out of state.”