SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The people who drive on South Dakota bridges and highways each day could have some say in proposed SD Department of Transportation projects.

Mark Leiferman said the SD DOT works hard to have a full multi-year transportation plan that includes needed projects in each region, but the regular users may see some needed changes.

The state DOT has set four regional meetings this month so the public can review and comment on the 2024-2027 State Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP).

Leiferman said the STIP plan will use more than $1 billion in fiscal year 2024. “It’s usually about $800 million,” he said.

The breakdown of STIP funding in FY2024 through FY2027 is $1.2 billion in FY24, $938 million in FY25, $852 million in FY26 and $896 million in FY27.

The state uses federal money and matches that in state and local money for each year’s budget.

The STIP is divided into the four DOT regions of Aberdeen, Mitchell, Pierre and Rapid City.

Leiferman said the public “sometimes comes up with different concerns” about a project or road. Although SD DOT staff work around the state, the public can help to draw attention to an item, he said.

One of the larger projects is the Platte-Winner bridge over the Missouri River on South Dakota Highway 44. “The estimated cost of that project is $240 million,” Leiferman said. “That’s about one-third of our (total) program cost.” The project is in the Mitchell region.

The extension of Veterans Parkway in Sioux Falls is another large project. Leiferman said from 2024 through 2027 about $60 million to $70 million will be spent each year. This project is also in the Mitchell region.

Examples of other projects include at least two slated for state Highway 10 in Brown and Marshall counties. A bridge over the James River near Houghton is slated for replacement in 2024. It’s part of a $9.9 million project in Brown County. Also in 2024, there will be work on state Highway 10 near Britton as part of a $27 million project in Brown and Marshall counties. Those are in the Aberdeen region.

U.S. Highway 85 in Harding County is slated for a $9.6 million 2024 project. The highway from Ludlow to the North Dakota border will get a full-depth reclamation, millwork, AC surfacing and pipe work. That’s one example of a project from the Rapid City region.

A $16.3 million project is slated for 2026 on U.S. Highway 14 in the Pierre region. The project includes Highway 14 from Cottonwood to eight miles east of Philip. South Dakota Highway 73 from Bad River to the junction with Highway 14 in Philip is also part of the project. The project includes mill work, AC resurfacing and pipe work.

Here’s the list of meeting dates:

July 11 – Aberdeen at the AmericInn, 301 Centennial St. S., 7 p.m. CDT – Aberdeen region

July 12 – Sioux Falls at Southeast Technical College – Sullivan Health Center, 2320 N. Career Ave., 7 p.m. CDT – Mitchell region

July 13 – Rapid City at the Ramkota Hotel, 2111 N. Lacrosse St., 7 p.m. MDT – Rapid City region

July 19 – Fort Pierre at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, 210 Verendrye Dr., 7 p.m. CDT – Pierre region

The SD DOT also plans virtual presentations and the meetings can be viewed through Facebook Live or Zoom.