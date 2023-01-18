SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the past 30 days, Sioux Falls Police have received nearly 400 calls for what it terms ‘family disputes’ or ‘family offenses.’

While these are broad terms, we can also look at national statistics from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), which tell us that on average nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S.

NCADV also points out that one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner, which includes slapping, shoving and pushing.

Intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime in the U.S., and while just 19% of domestic violence instances involve a weapon, the presence of a gun in such a situation increases risk of homicide by 500%.

Domestic violence can take a lot of different forms, says Amy Carter, Program Director for the Children’s Home Society’s Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety.

“Most often people think of physical violence, and that certainly is very significant and can often be the most dangerous,” said Carter, “but domestic violence also involves emotional abuse, psychological abuse, and power and control.”

Carter says that power and control is an important context in which to think about domestic abuse. “One individual in that relationship is trying to gain and maintain power and control over that other individual or individuals within that family unit,” she explained.

This power and control manifests in many ways, including coercion and manipulation, isolation, humiliation, financial abuse and more, all of which can escalate into physical and/or sexual violence.

This range of different situations that can qualify as abuse is part of what can make it difficult for domestic abuse to be recognized, even by the victim.

“It certainly can be hard to acknowledge in a relationship,” said Carter. “You don’t want to think that this is an abusive relationship when you’re in [it] — it’s very normal for victims to minimize what is going on.”

Carter contends that is can be easy for victims of abuse to attempt to normalize the behaviors of their abuser. “That’s why it oftentimes takes even longer to recognize that this is an unhealthy relationship or an abusive relationship,” she said.

Considering the difficulties that can be had in recognizing abuse, it can be helpful to watch for some potential indicators.

“Some of those warning signs you can look for are, is this person controlling who I see or who I interact with; do they want to know where I’m at all the time; are there indicators of jealousy that might be present; do they make all the decisions in the relationship,” lists Carter. “Are they isolating them from other individuals.”

Carter says it’s common for abusers to isolate their victims from people in their lives who may be worried. She also lists any physical violence and financial control as indicators.

The addition of children to a relationship can also complicate things. “When there’s children, it makes the decision [to leave] harder,” said Carter.

For someone who has decided to get help, there are resources available, one of which is the Shelter for Family Safety.

The Shelter for Family Safety provides crisis intervention and shelter services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human-trafficking and child abuse/neglect.

“We can provide services, resources and support for those individuals,” said Carter. “We’re available 24/7 through our crisis hotline (605-338-488) or people can just show up at our door.”

Even if you’re not yet ready to leave, shelter isn’t the only thing the CHSFS offers. “Maybe you’re wanting some counselling services or help filling out a protection order,” Carter said. “You’re not alone and nobody is telling you that they can’t help.” She notes that even if one place isn’t the right one to help you, they can help find the facility or resource that is.

If someone is seeking shelter, Carter says at the Shelter for Family Safety, they look at the specific situation to determine if abuse is occurring that causes someone to fear for their safety. “If there is no other option — they do not feel safe — then we could be an option for them,” she said.

In terms of who can take shelter with the CHSFS, the answer is anyone experiencing abuse with a safety need. “That’s males, females, adults, children, elders; it’s really open to anybody who needs safety and assistance,” Carter said.

Carter also noted that the shelter can provide transportation in some cases if a person is unable to reach the shelter on their own.

“Just because you come to our door doesn’t mean you have to stay,” said Carter, noting that in most cases it is up to the victim to decide how to proceed. The only time when the shelter is in the position of a mandatory reporter (required to contact police) is if a child is being abused.

Carter says that it can be important to have a safety plan when leaving an abusive relationship. “One of the most dangerous times in an abusive relationship is when someone decides to leave the relationship — that’s why shelters exist.”

You can find info on services offered by the Shelter for Family Safety at these links:

For more resources you can also contact the National Domestic Abuse Hotline through the link or at 1-800-799-7233.

In an emergency, people are also able to reach emergency services by calling or texting 911.