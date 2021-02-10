DOH: Vaccines and testing will help end the pandemic

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Don’t forget about COVID-19 testing.

That’s what officials with the South Dakota Department of Health touted during Wednesday’s COVID-19 media call.

“Testing and vaccinatination are really going to be the keys to ending this pandemic,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said, while highlighting the state’s at-home testing kit. She encouraged people to order a free, at-home COVID-19 test from the DOH website and save it at home for when they’ll need it. The at-home testing is provided by Vault Health and will be shipped to your home along with prepaid UPS packaging to ship the COVID-19 test to a lab for testing.

“We continue to work very, very hard on vaccination, we can’t let up on testing for COVID-19,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

In December, the DOH reported completing 345% of its monthly testing goal. In January, testing dropped by more than 100% to 242%. So far in February, only 45% of the monthly goal for tests has been met.

The state’s testing goal is associated with the federal grant the state received for COVID-19 testing. The goal has been to test 5% of the state’s population, a total of 44,233 tests each month.

Malsam-Rysdon said she’d like to see that number be higher.

“We’re identifying people who have COVID and helping them isolate and not spread it to others,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “That’s a key aspect to the response.”

According to data from the COVID Tracking Project and formatted by The Washington Post, South Dakota averaged 618 persons tested per 100,0000 people which ranked 49th. Massachusetts ranked the highest with testing per 100,000 people with 9,860/100K.

Malsam-Rysdon noted the lower testing numbers come when access to COVID-19 testing is the best it’s been throughout the pandemic. She highlighted all the different ways people can be tested — at-home testing, drive thru testing, testing with health care systems.

“It’s important for people to remember that (testing) is still important,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “We shouldn’t assume it’s a cold. If you have symptoms of COVID, you should be tested.”

Along with regular COVID-19 testing, the DOH is now conducting variant testing for the new strains of the virus. State epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton says the state has sent 40 COVID-19 test samples to the CDC each month for variant testing and last week the state lab conducted 48 variant tests.

There’s been no reported cases of any of the three COVID-19 variants in South Dakota, but surrounding states Minnesota, Iowa and Wyoming have reported at least one case.