DOH Secretary knows more vaccines will come, but current amount still causes lack of sleep

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — If something causes South Dakota Department of Health Secretary to lose sleep at night it’s the number of vaccine doses the state will be receiving in the future.

“I would say the thing that keeps me up is just the allocation (of the vaccine),” DOH Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in an interview with KELOLAND News. The state is receiving about 13,000 vaccine doses from the federal government, which is 16% more than roughly a week ago.

“We could be distributing much more vaccine if it were available. That’s gonna be what gets us out of this pandemic. So we’re anxious for that and really look forward to the days when there is more available,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The state has vaccinated 71,522 people and administered 101,489 doses, according to the DOH website as of Tuesday. It continues to be a leader in the nation and in the region in several categories of administration and distribution of the vaccine.

Malsam-Rysdon credits the cooperation of the partners as well as the willingness of South Dakotans to get the vaccine as big reasons why distribution and administration has gone well in the state.

“The state learns every Tuesday, hopefully before noon, but sometimes not before noon, but still on Tuesday we learn what are getting for vaccine the next week,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The DOH meets with distribution partners at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

So between 4 p.m. Tuesday and noon on Thursday, the partners come up with a distribution plan that the state must examine and approve so that vaccines can be ordered on Friday, Malsam-Rysdon said.

The process requires “trouble shooting” and being “nimble” on how the state can be consistent while making sure the populations that need the vaccination get it, she said.

“…right now in a given week the Department of Health team dedicated to this work meets for six separate hours during the week,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Those six hours do not include an hour-long webinar with interested stakeholders and at least two phone calls each week with federal partners, she said.

“That is outside of working on questions from the public (such as ‘when is my turn’….) that’s hours and hours. We have a dedicated staff that does just that,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

“It really immense operation on our end and it’s an immense operation for all the entities that are actually doing the vaccinations,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The state is now vaccinating individuals 80 and older in the state. Less populated areas will likely have their 80 and older individual vaccinated before more populated regions.

Malsam-Rysdon said that scenario is part of what gets discussed while planning for vaccination distribution.

Malsam-Rysdon said when the first vaccinations arrived in December she was concerned that some state residents would be hesitant to take it. That’s what caused her to lose sleep several weeks ago, she said.

It turns out more people are willing and even anxious to get the vaccine than those who don’t want it, Malsam-Rysdon said.

Malsam-Rysdon credits that to South Dakotans learning the vaccine is safe and trusting health care experts.

“We talk about the vaccine being safe and that has been the experience,” she said.

While there are some mild side effects, those reactions show that the vaccine is working, she said.

Malsam-Rysdon is confident the state will receive more vaccinations but until then, it plans for the number it has now.