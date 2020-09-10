DOH says state, schools cooperating on COVID-19 contact tracing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — About 250 people are working on coronavirus contact tracing in the state, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, the secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health, said during a Sept. 10 news briefing.

Those workers handle COVID-19 tracing for the general public and since school started, in the state’s public and private schools.

The DOH recently added more than 100 individuals to contact tracing, she said. The DOH now has 243 contact tracers which are a mix of DOH staff and contracted workers, Malsam-Rysdon said.

When there is a positive case identified in a staff member or student, public schools have been “great to work with relative to helping us to identify those potential close contacts,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The school’s help means the DOH can contact close contacts more quickly, she said.

But, with any contact tracing, the DOH needs people to respond when contacted. Malsam-Rysdon said people need to respond to the phone call from the DOH.

According to the DOH, there were 452 COVID-19 cases in students and staff in the state’s private and public schools as of Sept. 5.

Those cases are spread through 187 schools in the state.

The South Dakota Department of Health releases COVID-19 cases in school districts on Mondays each week. The numbers are for the prior week. This is the table from Sept. 8 because of Labor Day.

The state had 151, 601 K-12 students in the fall of 2019, according to the Department of Education. The fall 2020 enrollment was not yet available on the website.

The Huron School District in Beadle County has had two cases of COVID-19 since school started, said superintendent Terry Nebelsick.

When the school district contacted the DOH, the process went well, Nebelsick said.

The school district also works with a COVID-19 task force in Beadle County, Nebelsick said.

Beadle County had 656 positive cases as of Sept. 10, according to the DOH.

Two cases out of 2,800 students is good, Nebelsick said.