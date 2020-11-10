DOH says it will add text messages, email to contact tracing efforts

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will be adding more technology including text messages and emails to its contact tracing efforts.

“We are working to employ more technology to help us as our cases increase,” DOH Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said during a Nov. 10 news briefing.

“Using technology as a way to continue our contact tracing is something we will see more of,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Also, a secure portal will be available for people to log into to help in the effort to connect with those in close proximity, Malsam-Rysdon said.

As of Tuesday, there are 369 people working to do contact tracing and case investigation including DOH staff and members of the National Guard.

The DOH also said neonatal intensive care beds or NICUs are part of its tally of existing ICU and filled ICU beds in the state.

The news briefing was held the same day as mass testing started in South Dakota. The U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams was in South Dakota as part of the start of testing. The federal Health and Human Services and the South Dakota National Guard are helping with the mass testing at 10 sites in the state over two weeks.

Malsam-Rysdon and other officials met with Adams. She said the Surgeon General stressed three main ways to help control the spread of the coronavirus. Those three ways are washing hands, wearing a mask and physical social distancing.

