DOH says about 5,800 individuals have apparently missed second COVID vaccine in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health said this morning that about 5,843 individuals may have skipped their second dose of a coronavirus vaccination within 42 days.

As of April 27, 325,532 people have received at least one dose in South Dakota. The 5,843 who apparently haven’t completed their second dose is about 1.8% of all who have received at least one dose.

Those 5,843 individual who apparently missed their second dose are among the roughly five million Americans who missed their second dose, according to Centers for Disease Control and CBS News.

The five million people is about 8% of those who had received one dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

A March 15 report from the CDC said “Among persons who received a first dose and for whom sufficient time had elapsed to receive the second dose, 88.0% had completed the series; 8.6% had not received the second dose but were still within the allowable interval to receive it. Among all two-dose recipients, 95.6% received the second dose within the recommended interval.”

In February, about 2.8 million people or 12% of those who received the first dose, had not gotten the second dose within 28 days of the recommended timeline, according to the CDC, CBS News reported on Feb. 26.

As of April 22, about one in three Americans over the age of 18 had been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. More than 50% had been fully vaccinated.

Although the percentage of 18 to 29-year-olds who are fully vaccinated is still behind older Americans, the percentage has been increasing. The CDC shows that as of April 26, 16.7% of those 18 to 29 are fully vaccinated. That was 7.7% on April 1.

In South Dakota as of April 27, 43.89% of individuals 16 and older are fully vaccinated while 54.22% have received one dose.