SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There’s a new way to track COVID-19 and other respiratory virus diseases in South Dakota.

This week, the South Dakota Department of Health started displaying a new dashboard on its website. In May, the DOH announced COVID-19 data would no longer be reported weekly as a new dashboard would be released.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths from Nov. 20, 2022 to June 24, 2023.

The new dashboard tracks cases, hospitalizations and deaths in conjunction with the weekly Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) which is similar to how the DOH tracks influenza (1 through 52 or 53 weeks). The first day of a MMWR week is Sunday and the last day of an MMWR week is Saturday.

You can match calendar dates with MMWR weeks in the table above.

One of the biggest changes is the ability to view data from different seasons, dating back to the 2019-20 season. According to the DOH, the respiratory disease season runs from October to September, with surveillance for a new season starting during MMWR Week 40 which is the first full week of October.

Data on the DOH website will be updated on the third Wednesday of every month.

For MMWR Week 25 (June 18 through June 24), there were 11 total cases reported with no new hospitalizations and no new deaths.

For the 2022-23 season, there’s been 21,494 total cases, 1,005 hospitalizations and 160 deaths. The deaths include 86 men and 74 women in the following age ranges: 65+ (142), 50-64 (13) and 25-49 (5).

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 3,245 deaths and 12,790 hospitalizations from more than 280,000 cases.

Since the last weekly update from the DOH on May 10, there have been 447 new cases, 23 hospitalizations and 14 deaths.

The dashboard also allows for data breakdowns by counties and demographics.

According to the June 23 MMWR from the CDC, more hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are from reinfections. “Cases and severe outcomes associated with SARS-CoV-2 reinfection have increased across the United States since September 2021,” the report says.

CDC officials recommend staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and receiving early antiviral treatment if eligible to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19-associated outcomes.