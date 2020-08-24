DOH reporting increases in COVID-19 cases at schools, colleges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Aug. 24, KELOLAND News has reported on at least six school districts in the state who have had coronavirus cases with students or staff.

Those cases would be among the 70 public and private school related COVID-19 cases reported by the South Dakota Department of Health as of Aug. 22. The 70 cases are split between 46 student cases and 24 staff cases, according to the DOH.

There are 71 COVID-19 cases at public and private universities, college and technical institutions in the state, according to DOH. There are 64 student cases and seven staff cases.

The DOH began posting school and college related COVID-19 cases on the website Monday. The numbers are available through a link on the website that is listed at the end of the notes section. The numbers will be updated weekly. DOH officials started reporting the number during an Aug. 20 news briefing.

The link to learn about the number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota schools and college is at the bottom of notes section on the DOH website.

School districts are required to report known COVID-19 cases to the DOH. DOH officials said they are releasing the total number of COVID-19 cases in schools but not the individual school districts.

Increases in cases in schools and colleges have happened as students have returned to school and athletes have returned to practice.

The most COVID-19 cases reported since Aug. 9 were during Aug. 16-22. Forty-eight cases were reported in schools from Aug. 16-22. Forty-eight cases were also reported that same week at colleges.

The DOH does not specifically name schools or colleges which have COVID-19 cases but if cases significantly increase in a school district or at a college, there should be a corresponding increase in the counties of those school districts or colleges.

DOH secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon and DOH epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said that college students who are tested are included in the county of their college. For example, if a student whose permanent address is Minnesota tests positive for COVID-19 while attending college in South Dakota, the student’s South Dakota county address means the case will be included in South Dakota data.

The same would be true for a South Dakota student who attends college in Minnesota, they said. If that student tests positive while attending college in Minnesota, Minnesota would include that case in its COVID-19 reports.

Clayton and Malsam-Rysdon said schools and colleges are announcing COVID-19 cases through various methods and not all are making public announcements.

Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH would encourage schools and colleges to be as transparent as possible.

The DOH website says that 829 schools had no COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 22. Fifty-one schools had one to two cases and six had three or more. Four colleges had no COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 22. Four had one to two and seven had three or more.