DOH: People 65 and older can get vaccinated starting next week, no COVID-19 variants in S.D.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Vaccine progress continues through the large Phase 1D of the COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced starting Monday next week, people 65 years old and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. That group joins people considered high-risk patients and high-risk residents living in a congregate setting like a nursing home. Individuals can use the DOH portal to learn more about how to sign up for vaccines and the timeline for vaccinations.

Next up for Phase 1D will be persons with 2 or more underlying medical conditions under the age of 65, teachers and other school and college staff as well as Funeral Service Workers.

The vaccine age update comes as the state will see an increase in the allocation of COVID-19 vaccines up to 17,600 doses, which is a 13.7% increase from the roughly 13,000 weekly doses that started in February.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon called the increased allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses “a pleasant surprise.” She added the state knows the weekly allocation will not decrease of 17,600 doses each week. Those doses of vaccine do not include federally allocated vaccine for the Indian Health Service, Veterans Affairs and the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which recently started.

Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH recommends people seeking a COVID-19 vaccine to sign up with any protentional providers, including health systems from the state allocation of approved pharmacies from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. She added people should get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from the same place they got the first dose.

State epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said South Dakota reported 1,100 cases in the past seven days, a 17% increase from the prior seven-day period. Dr. Clayton reminded people who are traveling to take COVID-19 precautions and see CDC guidance for COVID-19 testing when traveling internationally.

Dr. Clayton said the state has not seen any cases of adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine. He said there’s been no reported COVID-19 cases from any person who has been fully vaccinated — receiving two doses and clearing a 14-day period. North Dakota joined surrounding states Iowa, Minnesota and Wyoming as a state with a confirmed case of the COVID-19 UK variant known as B117.

Dr. Clayton added South Dakota has increased testing for COVID-19 variants in the state along with sending samples to the CDC.