DOH: No state COVID-19 cases linked yet to July 3 event

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — No coronavirus cases in South Dakota have been linked to the July 3 fireworks event at Mount Rushmore, Dr. Josh Clayton of the South Dakota Department of Health said in Thursday’s briefing.

“Nothing has been identified at this point,” Clayton said.

The July 3 fireworks event drew an expected crowd of 7,500 attendees and featured President Donald Trump. The crowd was divided into two sections and no physical social distancing or masks were required.

The Centers for Disease Control has recommended mask wearing, social distancing of at least six feet and avoidance of large public gatherings as some of the ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The CDC also has guidelines for events and gatherings.

“Individuals were very close together and that does make it difficult to social distance,” Clayton said of the July 3 event.

Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday that a Trump campaign rally on June 20 in Tulsa likely caused recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in Tulsa and Tulsa County, according to the Associated Press.

The rally drew 6,200 people to the 19,000-seat BOK Center. Masks were available but not required at the event.

Tulsa County reported 261 confirmed new cases on Monday, a one-day record high, and another 206 cases on Tuesday. Statewide, Oklahoma health officials on Wednesday reported 673 new confirmed cases.

Clayton said if individuals who attended the July 3 test positive, the state would then do contact tracing on individuals in close contact with the positive person.

If a public notice about a possible public exposure related to the July 3 event is warranted, it will be issued, Clayton said.

The DOH has released two potential community exposure notices this week from two events. The first was from a street dance in Gary and the second was from a rodeo event in Mobridge.