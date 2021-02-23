DOH helping to spread the word on available Hy-Vee vaccinations

The South Dakota Department of Health made this graphic to help spread the word that Hy Vee locations in Sioux Falls had available COVID-19 vaccinations.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Hy-Vee is participating in the federal program for pharmacies to distribute the coronavirus vaccination.

The supermarket/pharmacy chain based in Iowa contacted the South Dakota Department of Health for some help in spreading the word, said Daniel Bucheli, the communications director of the DOH.

The DOH made a graphic announcing Hy-Vee’s distribution and it contacted media, including KELOLAND News.

Although the S.D. DOH does not oversee the federal pharmacy vaccination program, Bucheli said the DOH can help share that vaccines are available at Hy-Vees. The pharmacies are accepting vaccine appointments online for various categories including those 65 and older.

Hy-Vee has several locations in Sioux Falls and in other South Dakota towns.