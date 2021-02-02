DOH head says 1,900 have already volunteered to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state has entered Phase 1D of its coronavirus vaccination plan which means at least an estimated 250,000 people will need the vaccine.

The state needs volunteers to make sure those individuals plus another at least 200,000 people in the next phase can be vaccinated.

“We know there’s gonna be a lot of folks that really want to be vaccinated,” said South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon.

“When were looking to get the vaccine out into communities More hands on deck just helps our efforts,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Although the state is receiving just under 13,000 doses per week, “We will get more supplies at some point…, ” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Administering the vaccine in the community could be similar to mass COVID-19 testing events, she said.

Malsam-Rysdon volunteers in a community could administer shots or while others could direct individuals as to where to go in a community vaccine event.

The DOH started recruiting volunteers last week. Individuals can register to volunteer at doh.sd.gov and enter the COVID banner on the website to find the volunteer category.

The volunteer category on the DOH website that individuals use to volunteer to help with COVID-19 vaccinations.

Malsam-Rysdon said as of Feb. 1, 1,900 people had signed up to volunteer.