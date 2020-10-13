DOH data says Sioux Empire staffed beds are full but room in ICU

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — As promised, the South Dakota Department of Health released specific data Tuesday on hospitalization capacity by region and county.

The DOH has divided the state into the hospital capacity regions of the Sioux Empire, Prairie Lakes, Black Hills and South Central Plains. The information has some interesting data, particularly for the Sioux Empire.

There were 302 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Oct. 13. The 302 hospitalized is a 52 person increase since Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The DOH website said the staffed patient beds in the Sioux Empire are full as of Oct. 13. According to the DOH, 20.7% of those staffed beds are filled with COVID-19 beds and 80.5% are filled with non COVID-19 patients.

Sioux Empire region hospital capacity graphic from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The Sioux Empire still has 40.8% of its intensive care unit (ICU) beds open. Of all ICU beds, 21.3% are occupied by COVID-19 patients and 37.9% are filled with non COVID-19 patients.

Avera McKennan has 76 beds filled with COVID-19 patients and 22 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds.

Sanford Children’s Hospital has 67 COVID-19 patients in non ICU beds and 14 COVID-19 patients in ICU. The Sanford USD Medical Center has 67 COVID-19 patients and 14 in COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, according to the DOH.

Gov. Kristi Noem said during an Oct. 13 news conference on the Jason Ravnsborg crash, that hospital officials have assured her there is capacity to handle hospitalizations. Officials have said the increase in bed use is in large part caused by non COVID-19 patients, Noem said.

The state is in “good shape” when it comes to hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, she said.

“All of our efforts have been to focus on hospital capacity,” Noem said of pandemic response in the state.

Noem also added that the National Guard is ready to set up additional capacity bed units if it is needed during the pandemic.

In Sioux Falls, Avera and Sanford officials have also stressed that their systems, which includes health care facilities around the state and elsewhere, have the capacity to care for surges in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

In the Black Hills region 56 beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients and 10 ICU beds are. The region has 25.5% of its staffed beds available and 30.2% of the ICU beds available.

In the Glacial Lakes area, 11.1% of all staffed beds are filled with COVID-19 patients and 12.2% of ICU beds are filled by COVID-19 patients.

In the South Central Plains, 5.2% of all staffed beds are filled with COVID-19 patients and 34.6% of all ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 beds. The region has 41.7% of its staffed beds available and 46.2% of its staffed ICU beds available.

Overall, South Dakota has 27.8% of its staffed patient hospital beds available, and 39.% of its ICU beds are available.