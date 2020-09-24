Does South Dakota have enough hospital beds for COVID-19 patients?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reports that they are currently 3,291 people who have COVID-19 in the state.

According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton, the total number of coronavirus cases we see in the state drives the deaths we see in state as well. This month, South Dakota is seeing the highest death count from COVID-19 we’ve experienced. Clayton says the number of deaths is a lag in increasing cases from what the state saw in August.

35 hospitals in the state are treating people with COVID-19, according to the department of health. As far as the availability, hospitals have 1,043 beds available out of their 2,397 beds. Four of the 35 hospitals are using ventilators for patients with COVID-19. 14 people in those four hospitals are currently on ventilators.

In intensive care units, there are 245 beds and the state currently has 101 available.

Rumors have circulated that South Dakota hospitals are needing to transfer patients due to lack of room. State health officials say there is no need to transfer people out of state because we still have the room in South Dakota hospitals and they have no information about hospitals doing so.

Keep reading