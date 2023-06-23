SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Do you know what to do in severe weather or in a tornado watch or warning?

If there is a severe thunderstorm watch or tornado watch, one of the most important actions is to stay informed. A watch can turn into a warning and if you are informed you can be prepared to respond.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The difference between a watch and a warning

Start with a severe thunderstorm watch and warning.

The National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm watch when severe thunderstorms capable of hail and damaging winds are possible.

Stay informed and be ready to act if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states, according to the NWS.

A severe thunderstorm watch allows people time to prepare and time to review safety rules, according to the NWS.

A severe thunderstorm warning means severe storms are expected and take shelter. Severe weather has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar. “Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a large hail or damaging wind identified by an NWS forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter/law enforcement who is watching the storm,” the NWS said.

A tornado watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur.

A tornado watch allows people time to prepare and time to review safety rules, according to the NWS.

The NWS will issue a tornado warning when a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property.

As with severe thunderstorm watches, a tornado watch will usually cover a larger area than a warning.

The NWS and other organizations recommend monitoring weather alerts so that you can quickly respond if there is a thunderstorm warning or tornado. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that if severe weather is possible, it may be best to stay off a lake or other bodies of water that day.

The Tornado Project of Vermont recommends planning the day’s activities knowing there is a tornado watch, suggesting that it may not be the best time to go camping or play golf.

Severe thunderstorm warning

If you are outside and a severe thunderstorm is approaching, immediately seek shelter in a sturdy building.

Because severe thunderstorms can bring deadly lightning, large hail and damaging winds, the NWS says to respond as if there is a tornado.

The public should plan to shelter in the basement or a small, interior, windowless room on the lowest level.

Winds of 58 mph or higher are associated with severe thunderstorms. Hail can be one inch or more in diameter is also possible.

If you are outside, do not stand under a tree.

When to stay in and out of the vehicle

If you are in a vehicle, it’s safer than the outdoors in a severe thunderstorm, but you should drive to the closest secure shelter if there is sufficient time, according to the NWS.

There is a difference with a tornado. With a tornado, the best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, get down in your car and cover your head. The other option is to abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

What if I’m shopping or at work during a tornado or severe thunderstorm?

What if you are shopping or in a restaurant or at work? Stay away from windows and do not go into large rooms.

The public may not want to leave the building until the severe weather has passed because of the danger of high winds and hail.

Here’s some more specifics for a tornado warning.

If available, the walk-in refrigerator of a fast food restaurant or cold room or walk-in of a grocery store is a good choice, the Tornado Project said.

In a theater, get under the seats. Remember to protect your head, the CDC advises.

Advice includes not leaving the building you are in if it is a store, movie theater or similar.

The Tornado Project said employees should know their workplace plan for severe weather.

In general, stay out of elevators in case there is a power outage. Stay away from windows and outside doors.

Here’s what the NWS said: “Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said “Each employer is responsible for the safety and health of its workers and for providing a safe and healthful workplace for its workers.”

OSHA said employers should have an emergency plan.

What if I don’t have a basement and there is severe weather?

The tips below are for severe thunderstorms, which can bring high winds and hail and for tornadoes.

The National Wind Institute has this advice for those living in a home without a basement: “An in-residence shelter is a small windowless room, such as a closet or bathroom, readily accessible from all parts of the house, and designed to provide occupant protection. It can be used for protection in tornadoes or in hurricanes for those OUTSIDE of flood-zone and storm surge areas.”

The wind institute also said manufactured homes are generally unsafe in a severe wind event.

It’s possible some manufactured home parks have community storm shelters. Residents should ask about such shelters.

Some communities may also have community storm shelters.

NOAA has this advice for those who live in a dorm, or an apartment: “Avoid windows. Go to the lowest floor, small center room (like a bathroom or closet), under a stairwell, or in an interior hallway with no windows. Crouch as low as possible to the floor, facing down; and cover your head with your hand.”

Why would I want a thick blanket or even a helmet?

Advice on protection during severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and very high winds usually includes the need to try and protect the head and body. Wind can cause projectiles and falling debris.

The CDC said that if possible get under something sturdy such as a heavy table or workbench.

NOAA advises to use a thick covering for the head and body.

The CDC has also said that helmets are no substitute for shelter. Also, if a person chooses to wear a helmet, they should have it ready for storms so they don’t waste time looking for it.

Additional research is needed to examine whether wearing some types of helmets provide additional protection for the head from wind-driven and falling debris, said FEMA.

But research shows that some doctors and others advise seeking shelter first, but supplement it with wearing a motorcycle or bike helmet or similar.

Should I keep my shoes on?

The city of Crookston, Minnesota, is one of the entities that recommend wearing shoes in a tornado or severe thunderstorm to protect your feet from broken glass and other debris left by the storm.

Weather sites also recommend wearing shoes during a storm, or in the least, having them close at hand.

Remember, tornados and high winds can cause broken windows and debris to scatter.