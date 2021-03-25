DLR’s Hultman says pandemic brought historic challenges with unemployment claims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The numbers grew so large and so rapidly it was nearly impossible to fathom.

“It was literally beyond our comprehension,” said Marcia Hultman, the leader in charge of handling the re-employment (unemployment) claims in South Dakota during the pandemic.

In 2019, the state handled an average of 232 new, or initial, unemployment claims per week, said Hultman, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation Secretary. During the pandemic, “we averaged 2,798 claims per week,” Hultman said.

In the span of a week in March of 2020, new claims increased by nearly 1000% from 190 claims as of March 14 to 1,761 at the end of March 21.

By March 28, the new claims had grown to the size of the top 20 populated town in the state at 6,645. That’s slightly less than 6,847 estimated population of Tea in 2020.

The DLR sent 47,000 1099G forms out for 2020. That is all individuals who received unemployment in 2020. That equals about 10.3% of the total labor force of 456,129, according to the DLR.

The state sent about 7,000 in 2019, Hultman said.

Hultman state departments in South Dakota and other state governments across the nation were “naive going into this.”

Most disaster plans accounted for how to react and prepare for storms and flooding or similar disasters, she said.

“Nothing prepared us for this. Nobody could have anticipated the economic impact,” Hultman said.

The DLR needed to act within a swirl of uncertainty. Hultman and the DLR needed to handle those new unemployment claims but adding staff wasn’t an option.

“We didn’t have the resources or the time to hire hundreds of staff,” Hultman said.

There wouldn’t be time to receive applications or even interview candidates, she said. That could take weeks or months. And even when new employees are hired, there was no time to train them, Hultman said.

The new claims that were at 6,645 on March 28 grew to 8,182 claims by April 4.

‘All hands on deck’

Hultman said she and her staff brainstormed ideas to help deal with the deluge of claims.

(Getty Images)

Hultman used what she said was a well-worn cliche to describe what happened at the DLR.

“From the beginning, it was all hands on deck,” Hultman said.

The employees who worked in job service, many of them in Sioux Falls, transitioned to helping process unemployment claims.

‘We did that for two primary reasons. One, they already kind of knew the language. They had a base foundation with RA (reemployment assistance),” Hultman said.

The job service staff was also familiar with the computer software, she said.

The DLR also had the funding to continue to keep them on board although the new tasks “were not what they signed up for,” Hultman said.

Third party added to help

After reaching 8,182 new claims on April 4, new claims dropped to 6,152 on April 11 and were at 3,929 on May 2.

That dip was followed by an increase to 5,269 on May 9 and another dip to 3,891 on May 16.

While Hultman said it was not practical to hire new staff, federal regulations had limits on outsourcing any tasks.

Except the DLR was allowed to use an outside company call center to take initial phone calls.

That company could only take information and those outside employees did not make any decisions on claims. “They could ask questions that a claimant could (have otherwise) filled out online,” Hultman said.

Although the third-party company helped with initial calls, the DLR was learning of shortcomings in the department’s website.

Making changes after concerns

Hultman said some new claim filers were having difficulty using the website.

“We made changes based on feedback and concerns…,” Hultman said. “Things as simple as the language we used was confusing.”

The DLR added explanation videos and provided information through social media platforms.

The department also noticed needed changes in the internal process, Hultman said.

She knows some people may have waited longer than expected for an unemployment benefit check or for answers but the volume of claims, the number of staff and a software system that was too dated to keep pace contributed to some of the stalls, Hultman said.

The burden fell heavy on reemployment assistance (RA) staff in Aberdeen, Hultman said.

“Our division is located in Aberdeen,” she said. The staff in Aberdeen was “in the trenches.”

Hultman said this week a salaried staff member in Aberdeen told her that she was able to cut her weekday hours from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. But “she was not ready to give up Saturdays yet,” Hultman said.

Hultman was in the Aberdeen office once a week where her work included answering phone calls.

Summer numbers

“We thought in the summer it would get better, but it was a really tough summer,” Hultman said of expectations during the pandemic.

New claims reached 1,216 for the week ending July 11. Claims were above 770 for the entire months of July and August until they dropped to 594 for the week ending Aug. 29.

“In August and September, there was not much improvement,” Hultman said.

Fall, with winter approaching

While DLR staff was still dealing with high unemployment claims in August and September, the prospect of seasonal unemployment claims nagged at Hultman.

“If you put seasonal claims on top of all this…,” Hultman said.

But favorable weather in late fall and early winter allowed seasonal workers to keep working, Hultman said. “We didn’t see quite as (many) seasonal (claims),” she said.

Claims reached 856 on Oct. 31 and had dropped to 436 on Nov. 28.

Claims stayed above 650 in December after a high of 926 on Dec. 12.

Upsides in the declines, although they weren’t always steady

Hultman describes herself as an eternal optimist. So she probably saw more bright spots in some of the declines each month, although they may have increased later.

Staff, such as those working in Aberdeen, may not have seen any bright spots, Hultman said.

“Morale is one of my biggest concerns with staff,” Hultman said.

That required her and the department to make sure improvements were made to the website and that she responded to concerns from the staff and public. And it meant she even baked each week for the staff in Aberdeen.

‘Turning the Titanic?’

South Dakota along with every other state dealt with three federal changes to unemployment in the past year.

The DLR had to adjust to each change. But it wasn’t a simple adjustment.

Unemployment software in South Dakota and other states use a COBOL system, Hultman said.

It’s a slow, outdated software program that is difficult to adapt to today’s needs, especially to needs during a pandemic, she said.

“I’ve heard it described as trying turn around the Titanic,” Hultman said.

When Congress talked about adjusting the flat $600 rate in additional unemployment to match what people earned or received in unemployment that worried Hultman and her staff.

She worried about how much time it would take to adjust the federal benefit to all individuals receiving unemployment in South Dakota using existing software.

The pandemic has highlighted the need for the state to accelerate the replacement of the COBOL system, she said.

It could also encourage the federal government to provide assistance to states needing to make the change, Hultman said.

One year later

The situation has greatly improved in the past two weeks.

As of March 20, new claims were down to 248. They were at 441 on Feb. 27.

Early on, and at times during the pandemic, individuals who called DLR may have been on the phone for 1 1/2 hours or had to call multiple times or got disconnected, Hultman said.

The wait time is now around six minutes, Hultman said.

Hultman said while new claim numbers in the state and elsewhere are signs of improvement, the impact of the pandemic will linger for a while.

Certain work associated with a number of claims will continue over the next two years, she said.

The work includes if an individual appeals a claim denial for example, she said. The appeals process can take several months during a typical year, Hultman said.

Hultman said the system did not work perfectly during the pandemic. Individuals may have been frustrated, she said. But staff was working diligently through some big challenges.

When the number of claims and people served is considered at the 47,000 1099G forms sent, “we really touched a lot of lives and made a difference,” Hultman said.