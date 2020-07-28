District 4 amateur semi-finals to stream on KELOLAND.com

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Two district 4 amateur semi-final games will stream on KELOLAND.com on Tuesday, July 28.

The first game will stream at 6:00 p.m. and feature the number eight seed Dell Rapids PBR vs. fourth seeded Flandreau.

The second game will begin around 8:00 p.m. and feature two of the top teams in the Cornbelt District and entire state.

Second seed Canova will play the third seeded Dell Rapids Mudcats.

Updated Cornbelt District Tournament Bracket

The first game between Dell Rapids PBR and Flandreau will feature the third time that the two teams have crossed paths this season.

Dell Rapids earned a 9-6 win over Flandreau back on Sunday, June 14.

PBR added another win against the Cardinals with an 11-8 win over two weeks later on June 28.

Both teams have found offensive success in their first games at the tournament. Dell Rapids PBR has scored 20 runs in two games, while Flandreau scored 14 runs in one game.

Tuesday’s contest will give both teams a chance to advance to the Cornbelt District championship, but it will also give the winner a spot in this year’s state tournament.

The second game will start around 8:00 and feature the third time that Canova and the Dell Rapids Mudcats have played this year.

The two teams played on Thursday, June 11 when Canova picked up a 2-0 win over the Mudcats.

On July 12, Canova picked up an 18-3 blowout win over the Mudcats.

Just like game one, both teams will be playing for a spot in the district finals and a spot in the state tournament.

Coverage of the first game will begin around 5:55 p.m. and play-by-play will be by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

You can watch Tuesday’s contest by clicking on the link below: