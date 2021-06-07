Dispute turns to gun violence Monday in Sioux Falls, police said

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police said a person fired a gun at people in a vehicle during an dispute that escalated into violence at about 1:50 a.m. Monday on the 900 block of North Cliff Avenue.

Lt. Jon Thum said during this morning’s briefing that the preliminary investigation indicated that two parties were in a dispute. “One group left the apartment and went to a car to leave,” Thum said. “A person came out of the apartment and fired shots at the vehicle.”

No one was injured from the gunshots but there were minor injuries from breaking glass, he said.

The gunshots damaged several vehicles.

“This wasn’t random violence,” Thum said. The individuals involved were known to each other.

Police are investigating.