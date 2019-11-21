Disney on Ice returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Disney on Ice is making their return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center this weekend. Click the video player above to watch a rehearsal of this weekend’s performers.

The ‘Worlds of Enchantment’ tour will perform six shows including:

Thursday, November 21 at 7:00 p.m.; Friday, November 22 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, November 23 at 11:00 a.m , 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, November 24 at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets are still available for all of the six shows and can be found by clicking here.

