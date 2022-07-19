VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — A meeting is being held Tuesday evening to provide an update on the status of plans to hold a bond vote on building a new public safety center in Clay County, South Dakota.

This meeting comes a little over a year after another bond vote, which sought funding to build a new courthouse and justice center failed.

A bond vote to secure funds for a new justice center (courthouse excluded) scheduled for June 2022 had previously been authorized by the County Commission, though the request was withdrawn due to the fear by proponents that the public had not had time to properly learn about the subject.

A new bond vote for the upcoming November election has not yet been approved by the commission, though Steve Waller, a member of the organization Citizens for the New Public Safety Center, says he expects the commission to meet and make a decision on August 2.

Concern over the future of the county’s historic courthouse is part of what scuttled the previous bond proposal, as residents of the county voiced concerns about the potential loss of the structure if a new facility were to be built.

The new bond vote, should it come to pass, will not include funding for a new courthouse.

Instead, it will be for a new ‘public safety center’ that would house the sheriff’s department, jail, and office of the emergency manager, says Waller.

The proposed cost of this new facility is a little over $39 million, $9 million of which would be paid by the city, according to Waller. This total is a mere $2 million cheaper than the previous proposal, despite having no plans to either rebuild or renovate the courthouse.

On this note, Clay County Sheriff Andy Howe, who had advocated strongly for a new combined courthouse and law enforcement center in 2021, pointed out that the courthouse aspects of the previous bond issue only amounted to around $2 million, keeping this new proposal in line with what had previously been expected, even as building costs have risen.

Howe still stresses the need for a new jail above all else. The current facilities are aged and decrepit, resulting in security concerns as well as health concerns. Due to these issues, the Clay County jail holds inmates for no more than 72 hours. If they need to be kept in custody longer, they are taken to Elk Point, where Union County is paid to house them. This, says Howe, is part of the cost of not building a new facility.

Clay County Jail

Howe hopes that with a new facility, not only will the county be able to house its own inmates, but that it will also be able to house those from other areas, such as Turner County, where he says the population doesn’t currently justify building a jail of their own.

One notable advance in the new bond request is the inclusion of a proposed site for the new facility. Waller told KELOLAND News that it would sit at the corner of Stanford and Cherry Street on the west end of town, giving access to both Cherry (which is the main road running the length of the town) and the highway which bypasses the city to the north.

Nothing is expected to be decided at the Tuesday evening meeting, which is being held for informational purposes, though new details of the proposed plan may emerge.