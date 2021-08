SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The pandemic brought a surge in new pets to households all over KELOLAND, now we're seeing a surge in new businesses tailored to serve these new furry family members.

"We live on the west side," Pet Supplies Plus Sioux Falls Owner Matt Nelson said. "We know the west side is undeserved with a lot of businesses; there is no pet store or pet supply company on the west side of Sioux Falls, so we know this is a great location for our west side neighbors."

Matt Nelson and his family are bringing the Pet Supplies Plus franchise to Sioux Falls.

"There's quite a few of these stores in Minneapolis, there's one in Omaha and they're expanding rapidly, it's an amazing company, great culture, great product lines," Nelson said.