Digital Guide: SDSU vs. Sam Houston – FCS National Championship

FRISCO, TEXAS (KELO) — The FCS National Championship is less than 24 hours away as #1 South Dakota State prepares to face #2 Sam Houston.

Sunday’s contest will be the first time the two schools have met.

Date Time TV Channel Sunday, May 16 1:00 p.m. ABC Network TV Information

KELOLAND Media Group has had coverage both on-air and online throughout the week leading up to the big game.

KELOLAND Sports to bring SDSU fans updates from Frisco

If you didn’t get tickets to the game, KELOLAND Sports has you covered.

We will bring you live reports from Frisco, Texas, beginning on Friday. Then look for in-depth coverage on Sportszone Saturday morning, along with reports from Frisco in all of our weekend newscasts. Hear from players, coaches and fans leading up to the game.

SDSU Football looking to complete their mission in Frisco – Friday, May 14

Going 1-0 every single day has been SDSU’s mentality this season, and they’ll look to finish their first trip to Frisco with that same approach.

“We’ve been so close so many times and now that we’re finally there, we might as well and go win the darn thing,” Genant said.

SDSU arrives in Frisco ahead of FCS National Championship – Friday, May 14

The Jackrabbit football team is now officially in Frisco, Texas! In just a few days, SDSU take on Sam Houston for the FCS Championship title.

SDSU offense looks to continue postseason success against talented SHSU defense – Thursday, May 13

SDSU is now preparing to face Sam Houston State in the FCS National Championship. The Jacks offense will have their hands full against a strong Bearkat front six.

Jackrabbit defense looks to slow down high powered Sam Houston – Thursday, May 13

SDSU is now preparing to play a high powered Sam Houston offense that owns the seventh best scoring offense at 39 points per game.

The Bearkat offense is led by one of the top arms in the FCS, quarterback Eric Schmid. The redshirt junior has thrown for nearly 2,600 yards, which is second best in the country.

True freshman QB leads Jackrabbits to national championship game – Wednesday, May 12

In his first season in Brookings, the true freshman standout claimed both the Newcomer and Freshman of the year awards for the Missouri Valley Football Conference, along with earning a trip to SDSU’s first ever FCS national championship.

Running to the national championship: Davis and Strong Jr. lead SDSU rush attack – Saturday, May 15

For as much damage as quarterback Mark Gronowski does with his arm, he’s even more dangerous on the ground, and with the Jacks 1-2 punch at running back, they’ve created one of the nation’s most dynamic rushing attacks.

Pierre Strong Junior was a known commodity coming into the year and one of the best backs in the FCS, but his counter part may not be that far behind.

Isaiah Davis – SDSU Running back

Freshman running back Isaiah Davis arrived in Brookings with tempered expectations.

SDSU football finds success through mental strength – Saturday, May 15

They say the biggest, fastest, and strongest teams are usually the best. And while there may be some truth to that thinking, the Jackrabbits have found another way to gain a step on their opposition.

SDSU Mental Strength Coach, Kris Kracht, talking to the team

Off-season workouts, in-season practice, morning lifts and nightly film study. A winning formula to form a successful team. But Kris Kracht had another idea.

Former Jackrabbit football players reconnecting as SDSU heads to the FCS National Championship – Monday, May 10

“It’s crazy. It’s been really fun,” said Kubesh, who recorded more than 200 tackles in his career. “I couldn’t even tell you how many guys I’ve talked to this last week and how jacked up everybody is. Everyone is very proud of what’s going on.”

Former Jackrabbit QB Austin Sumner calls Sunday’s championship game ‘monumental’ for SDSU – Friday, May 14

“There’s a lot that’s gone into this. Stig’s (SDSU head coach John Stigelmeier) been there forever,” Sumner told KELOLAND News. “It’s been a goal for a lot of us that have decided to go play football at South Dakota State. We’ve all had a hand at elevating this program. It’s a monumental weekend for us.”

Strength vs. Strength: SDSU’s O-Line ready to face Bearkats’ stout front – Tuesday, May 11

One matchup that could play a major role in Sunday’s game will be SDSU’s offensive line vs. Sam Houston State’s defensive line.

Where do the SDSU Jackrabbit players come from? – Monday, May 10

The roughly 99-player roster for the South Dakota State University Jackrabbit football team has at least 24 players from high schools in the state.

Officials say fans can have fun in Frisco – Friday, May 14

It takes a team to be able to host the teams that play in the annual FCS Division I National Football Championship.

“We have a local organizing committee; we call it Team Frisco,” Marla Roe, the executive director of Visit Frisco, said. “Pretty much a lot of us have been on it since day one.”