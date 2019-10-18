DIGITAL DOCUMENTARY: Midwest Honor Flight Mission 6

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — All week we have been sharing the stories of Midwest Honor Flight: Mission 6.
It was a unique trip being all Vietnam Veterans from South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.
Watch the 15 minute digital documentary in the player above.
If you want to support Midwest Honor Flight, you can go to upcoming fundraisers in Sioux City and Sioux Falls. The organization also needs guardians for the next flights.
