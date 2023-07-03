SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A dig at the historical site of the Abbie Gardner cabin in Arnolds Park, Iowa, could date back 2,000 years.

Dr. John Doershuk, a state archeologist for Iowa, said there is a definitive timeline on what’s been uncovered by speculating that the material is 2,000 years old. “It’s relatively deep and there is no obvious pit above it,” Doershuk said.

Doershuk and his team of students from the University of Iowa and Lakeside Lab of Iowa are hoping to find a piece of charcoal or pottery or a stone tool that can be identified and dated in a lab. For now, recently found material is in a nearby lab where additional analysis can be done.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The possibility that the dig site indicates indigenous life from 2,000 years ago wasn’t a surprise, he said.

“It wasn’t unexpected…,” Doershuk said. Archeological research indicates at least a 10,000-year history of Native Americans in the area of northwestern Iowa known as the Iowa Great Lakes.

“Native Americans were here still hunting mastodons. They lived in small groups and they didn’t leave much behind,” Doershuk said.

Visitors to the Abbie Gardner cabin and historical site are familiar with the story about Gardner. Gardner was 13 when her family was killed by men of the Dakota-Indian nation. This tragedy became known as the Spirit Lake Conflict. Young Abbie was taken hostage by the Dakota band and released 84 days later.

Rebecca Peters, the director of Okoboji Tourism, said it could be a bit staggering to grasp that the archeological dig site may indicate 2,000-year-old history. The possibility of a 10,000-year-old history is even more impressive.

“…this area has been a special place for thousands of years,” Peters said.

Peters said the archeological site is important to the area’s history. It’s a way to help piece together the history, she said.

For the students who helped discover the projected 2,000 year old material, “I would think that would be a pretty monumental point” in their life, Peters said.

Iowa Lakeside Lab students, from left, Anna Ottavi, University of Iowa, Jane Taylor, Oberlin College and Betty Hernandez, University map the Abbie Gardner historic site for an archeological dig. Photo courtesy of John Doershuk.

The dig site is on Iowa state historical society property which is about the size of a city block.

Doershuk said dig sites are within a roughly 2,000 square yard or square meters area on the property. There are 12 dig sites. “It’s a very small sample,” he said of the total dig area.

“It’s all hand excavation with shovels and little pick axes,” Doeshuk said. Using small tools helps control the dig site and limits the potential for damage, he said.

This is the second summer for the dig.

“Until last year, there had been no archeology here since 1974,” Doershuk said.

The teams from last year in this build on what is already known about the site. Before a team starts digging the area is mapped and explored with instruments including one that uses an energy pulse.

“That’s much like sonar. It shoots energy into the ground,” Doershuk said. Items can return a bounce back signal that could indicate a historic fire pit for example.

The site tells the story of Abbie Gardner. Gardner opened the cabin as a tourist attraction in 1891, according to the State Historical Society of Iowa.

But Doershuk and Peters said there is hope the historical features of the site can be expanded.

“Now, there is a small museum,” Peters said. A group called Friends of the Abbie Gardner site and others hope for a larger interpretative center, she said.

“Anytime you can learn more about the history of a place, it adds to the special value,” Peters said.

Doershuk said he likes to provide context and tell the stories of an area with archeological digs and the discovered material.

He’d be willing to have material identified that would be appropriate for display at a new interpretive center.

Over the past several days, Doershuk and the students have been telling stories from the archeological dig.

When students or Doershuk are at the site, visitors have pleased that they can ask questions and talk with the diggers, Peters said.

“The team has been so great with visitors,” Peters said.

Okoboji Tourism doesn’t promote the archeological dig when it tells the public about the Abbie Gardner site, since the office cannot be 100% sure of the dig schedule, Peters said.

Rather than have visitors be disappointed that no digging is being done she’d rather have them surprised by work at the dig site, Peters said.

“I think it’s a little surprising for the students to be on as much public display as they have been,” Doershuk said.

He’s watched how comfortable they’ve become with the attention from the public.

When the dig site project ends on July 14, any found items will be analyzed and eventually cataloged and placed in a digital database.