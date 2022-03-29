SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fifteen of 16 licensed garbage haulers met the 2021 recycling standard for the City of Sioux Falls and the regional landfill, according to the sustainability office. Only two made the recycling goal.

The recycling standard for licensed garbage haulers was 17.7% for 2021.

The city’s recycling rate was 20.5% for 2021 which is less than the goal of 22.1%.

Sustainability coordinator Holly Meier said the rate, goal and standard are tied to the recycling habits of customers.

“Whoever their customers are, business and households…,” Meier said.

The rates apply to haulers in the city and region who use the local sanitary landfill. The rates are determined by dividing the total amount of recyclables by the total amount of solid waste hauled from the five county region that uses the Sioux Falls regional landfill.

The more customers recycle, the better the recycling rate.

Haulers that don’t meet the recycling standard must pay a surcharge.

Those that exceed the standard get an incentive, said Donny Kuper, the sanitary landfill director.

The rate of 20.5% is the average rate for all 16 haulers.

The goal rate is set each year according to city ordinance. Meier said the goal of 22.1% based on the prior year’s recycling rate, she said.

The standard is also set each year.

“All commercial licensed garbage haulers are required to annually achieve the standard of at least 80% of the city’s established recycling goal,” city ordinance 57.081 says.

Generally, licensed haulers meet the standard each year, Kuper said.

Those that don’t meet the recycling standard rate must pay a $1 per ton surcharge. The $1 per ton is based on all tons disposed at the landfill each year.

Haulers must also take corrective action if they do not meet the standard, Meier said.

Bud’s Cleanup Service had a recycling rate of 16% and did not meet the standard of 17.7%, according to the city.

Van Dyke Sanitation Inc. (27.1%) and Waste Management Inc. (26.8%) met the standard and even exceeded the 22.1% goal.

Kuper said haulers that missed the standard one year have improved to meet or exceed it the next year.

Educating their customers about recycling helps, Meier said.

And education is also available from the city, Kuper said.

How did your hauler do?

How does Sioux Falls compare to the state, U.S.?

The national recycling rate which includes composting was 32.1%, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said in 2020. The EPA set 50% as the goal for 2030.

The Ball Corporation, a company that works with aluminum packaging, analyzed recycling in all 50 states. It estimate that South Dakota’s rate was 36% in March of 2021.

Minnesota had a rate of 49% and Iowa, 44%.