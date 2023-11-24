SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Did the Thanksgiving menu include kuchen this year?

It is, after all, the state dessert of South Dakota.

Here’s how the South Dakota Secretary of State office describes kuchen: “quintessential German Russian pastry is a sweet dough crust filled with custard, which is served plain or studded with fruit, such as prunes, peaches, blueberries, and apples.”

It’s only been the official state dessert since 2000. The state has done more than designate the official dessert. South Dakota has an official beverage, bird, animal and more.

Some of our official designees were named in the 1940s. The Black Hills Spruce was named in the state’s official tree in 1947. Black Hills Spruce is a naturally occurring variety of white spruce native to South Dakota. The national forest service issues permit tags that allow for smaller evergreen trees to be cut down for Christmas. The spruce is the most popular choice.

The Ring-Neck Pheasant was named the state bird in 1943. Pheasant hunting is a multi-million dollar business in the South Dakota.

South Dakota shares its state fish with Minnesota. It’s the walleye.

Walleye became the state fish of Minnesota in 1965. The state’s record walleye in Minnesota weighed 17 pounds, 8 ounces.

The walleye was designated South Dakota’s state fish in 1992. The state’s record is 17 pounds 13.92 ounces, and it measured 33 inches long, with a 22-inch girth and it was caught earlier this month, according to Outdoor Life. The record had been broken only about two weeks before on Oct. 27.

Milk is a common state beverage South Dakota shares with Minnesota and Wisconsin.

As of September, Wisconsin had 5,817 dairy herds and 1.7 million cows.

In June, Minnesota had 455,000 milk cows and 1,996 dairy operations.

But why would South Carolina have it as it has only 149 dairy farmers. In 1984, the state assembly determined that every county had a dairy farm and it was a $100 million business.

Milk was named the official South Dakota drink in 1986. There is no mention on the South Dakota Secretary of State website if milk goes well with kuchen.

South Dakota has one of the most extensive lists of official things. The state even has an official musical instrument, the fiddle. A famous South Dakota resident played the fiddle, Charles Ingalls.

The state has a state insect in honey bee and a state jewelry which is Black Hills gold.

There’s even state fossil. It’s the triceratops. A triceratops skeleton was discovered in Harding County in 1927. The skeleton is on display at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.