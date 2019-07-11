Diapers and the other top 10 things you cannot recycle, but people still do

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Millenium Recycling has its fair share of weird items make its way through the sort. Recently they had an urn come through, and staff had to figure out how to properly handle it (no, you can’t recycle that).

Here are the top 10 things not accepted by Millenium Recycling:

  1. Plastic bags
  2. Hangers
  3. Hoses & tanglers
  4. Batteries
  5. VHS tapes
  6. Plastic toys
  7. Car parts
  8. Food & plants
  9. Fabric
  10. Diapers & medical

This is part of a national trend called “wish-cycling” and it’s causing a challenge to the recycling industry. We’re looking at that later on KELOLAND.com.

