Detroit Lions take Penei Sewell in first round of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, OHIO (KELO) — The Detroit Lions drafted offensive lineman Penei Sewell from Oregon with the seventh pick of the NFL Draft.

Sewell was projected to be taken by the Cincinnati Bengals with the fifth overall pick, but the Lions took advantage when Sewell fell to #7.

According to NFL Network, the Lions main needs were at wide receiver, linebacker, safety, cornerback and offensive line.

Sewell will help fill that need as he was ranked as the top offensive lineman according to several sports analysts.

The Lions will utilize that pick to help protect their new quarterback, Jared Goff, who they acquired in a trade from the Rams.