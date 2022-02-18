SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After seeing their profession under the spotlight, appraisers in South Dakota are looking forward to the future of the unique industry.

Serving an important role in the real estate industry by providing objective opinions on values of property, the industry is regulated by a combination of federal government and state government.

A bill (House Bill 1061) that would have officially established South Dakota’s real-estate appraisers advisory council into state law failed on the Senate floor by a 22-13 vote. It has previously passed the House 60-4.

Sandra Gresh, who serves as the current president for the Professional Appraisers Association of South Dakota (PAASD) said she and other members of the organization are disappointed with the bill failing to pass.

“The upside is that during the hearings we were able to talk with the legislators and they were eager to hear us as to how appraisers are being regulated,” Gresh said.

Sen. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) in speaking against HB 1061 in the Senate said it was important to allow the process in place to function again after a fallout surfaced through an Associated Press story involving Gov. Kristi Noem, her daughter seeking an appraiser certification and a $200,000 settlement to Sherry Bren, the longtime executive director of the state-run Appraiser Certification Program.

An ACP advisory council meets with the state program to change rules and regulations regarding the appraiser industry in the state. The group held a meeting in January and has a second meeting planned for Tuesday.

Typically, meetings between the ACP and the advisory council happen at least three times a year, but there was only one in 2021. PAASD discussed the issue of the lack of communication between ACP and the advisory council during the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee in October.

“We were able to share with them how the advisory council, which has been such a successful tool of communication between the appraiser certification program and the players in the real estate industry,” Gresh asid. “The presentation of this bill brought public awareness to the appraisal profession.”

Gresh, who owns an appraiser business in Britton, noted State Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman has reached out to herself, members of the current advisory council and other appraisers. Gresh said Hultman also agreed to reimburse members of the council for their travel expenses.

“She shared a willingness to have open communication between the Appraiser Certification Program and those in the real estate profession,” Gresh said. “I look for positive results as we move forward.”

South Dakota is currently without an executive director of the ACP program. Scott Amundson, who replaced Bren, told one member of the advisory council he was advised not to meet with current appraisers. Amundson resigned from the position in early January.

Gresh said appraisers haven’t typically been involved in the hiring process for the ACP, but added Hultman told PAASD they will be updated as the application process moves forward for a new leader.

South Dakota Government Accountability Board has set an April deadline to Gov. Noem to respond to whether she improperly interfered with a state agency that was evaluating her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.

Gresh added PAASD had no comment about the Government Accountability Board’s investigation into the settlement with Bren.