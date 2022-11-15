SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For almost 20 years, the city of Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County have initiated work to reduce or eliminate homelessness, but the overall situation has not improved.

The city of Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County established a Homeless Advisory Board (HAB) in 2005 to address homelessness in the city and county. Research showed the county and the city had growing homeless population and accounted for a good chunk of the state’s homeless numbers. The HAB is defunct and in 2020, the Accessible Housing Advisory Board that includes representatives from the city, Minnehaha County, Lincoln County and the Sioux Falls School District was established.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The city also recently started a Homeless Task Force. It plans to submit a proposal to the city council as soon as next week.

At least two studies have been completed since 2019 that address homeless and accessible or affordable housing in the area. The city has also addressed panhandling in the downtown and other parts of the city. And city and county officials frequently talk about affordable, accessible and workforce housing needs.

A 2010 study called a Consolidated Plan for Sioux Falls, South Dakota, cited that advocates had been working to reduce homelessness for several years. This group formally organized in 1995 as the Sioux Empire Homeless Coalition, the study said. Part of the study addressed the homeless population. It also pointed out the HAB was started in 2005.

Back in 2005, there were 1,029 homeless people in South Dakota. In 2022, there are 1,389.

The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness gathers data from an annual one-day count each January. The statewide count totaled 1,108 in January 2022. When children are included the number grows to 1,389 in 2022. The number of homeless adult individuals in South Dakota on any given day in 2020 was 1,058. It was 617 in 2021.

The January 2022 count for Sioux Falls was 407 total homeless people, according to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority. Of that 407, 387 were living in shelters.

The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development said in 2005 that there were 838 total households in either sheltered housing or transitional housing in South Dakota. Those 838 households represented 1,029 people.

In 2015, there were 770 homeless individuals counted in the state in January. Six-hundred-thirty-eight were counted the year before.

Sioux Falls had 463 individuals counted in 2015 and 488 in 2014.

Men, women and children

Nationally, men make up the largest portion of homeless individuals.

Sheltered is a person living in a shelter or similar place, at least during the night.

The HUD 2021 study said 67.7% of all sheltered homeless were males. The report was released in February 2022.

Statewide data for South Dakota in 2022 included 818 sheltered and unsheltered males that also included children. Of that 818, 613 were sheltered.

In Sioux Falls, it was 264 homeless males and 250 of those used shelters.

The 2021 HUD study said 31.4% of sheltered homeless were females.

In South Dakota, there were 564 homeless females in January 2022; of those, 428 were sheltered.

In Sioux Falls, there were 143 females in January 2022 and 137 were sheltered.

Although the number of homeless families decreased from 2020 to 2021, children still make up a share of the homeless population.

In South Dakota, based on numbers from HUD and the South Dakota Housing Development Authority, the number of homeless children has not changed significantly since 2005.

In 2005 in South Dakota, there was 270 unaccompanied youth under 18 that were homeless, according to HUD. There was 164 persons in families with children in shelters.

In January of 2022, there was 67 unaccompanied young adults from 18-24 that were homeless. There were 281 children under 18 counted, according to the housing development authority.

In Sioux Falls, there were 34 young adults 18-24 in shelters and one unsheltered. Forty-five children were homeless.

Data from the National Center for Homeless Education from 2016-2017 and 2018-2019 said there has been an average annual increase of 5% in the number of students

experiencing homelessness since SY 2004-05.

For some families and children, a homeless shelter is not the option.

Students of school age may find a different option at night.

The National Center for Homeless Education said that nationwide, 78% of students identified as homeless during SY 2019-20 doubled-up with others, while 11% stayed at shelters, 7% stayed at hotels or motels and 4% stayed in unsheltered situations.

The Sioux Falls School District has an Office of Homeless Education to help homeless students. The district describes homeless students as this: The term “homeless children and youth” is defined by law as individuals who lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence, including those who are sharing the housing of other persons; are living in motels, hotels, trailer parks, or campgrounds; are living in emergency or transitional shelters; are abandoned in hospitals; are awaiting placement in foster care; are living in cars, parks, public spaces, abandoned buildings, substandard housing, bus/train stations or similar settings; and migratory children living in the above circumstances.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken recently reported about 600 students in the district were homeless during an event recognizing Hunger and Homeless Awareness week.

Mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence

Multiple studies show that about one third of all homeless individuals have a mental health disorder. The national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration estimates about 20% to 25% have a severe mental illness.

And homelessness can trigger or increase certain disorders.

HUD cites studies that show homelessness can negatively impact physical and mental health.

And although a homeless individual may have a mental health issue, poverty and lack of low-income housing may be the largest causes of homelessness.

Sioux Falls counted 67 homeless with mental health issues that were sheltered and 70 total.

The impact of mental health issues and substance abuse issues may be compounded for those who are chronically homeless.

HUD describes chronically homeless individuals as a person who “has been homeless and living as described for at least 12 months* or on at least 4 separate occasions in the last 3 years, as long as the combined occasions equal at least 12 months and each break in homelessness separating the occasions included at least 7 consecutive nights of not living as described.”

About 30% of people who are chronically homeless have mental health conditions and about 50% have co-occurring substance use problems in January 2010, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) .

In 2005, 103 homeless persons in South Dakota had a severe mental health issue. And 282 had substance abuse disorder. Those were individuals in a shelter.

The numbers have not improved.

In the January 2022 count for South Dakota, 124 sheltered homeless person had a substance abuse disorder and 108 had a severe mental health issue.

In Sioux Falls, 71 sheltered homeless had a substance abuse disorder while 67 sheltered had a several mental health issue.

Domestic violence is also a characteristic of some homeless individuals. It is one of the, if not the, leading causes of homelessness for women and children.

The National Network to End Domestic Violence said between 22% and 57% of all homeless women report that domestic violence was the immediate cause of their homelessness.

Sioux Falls had 57 domestic violence victims in shelters in January 2022. The state had 135.

The 2017 statewide number was 137.