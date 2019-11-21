Department of Labor shares information on similar Skyline benefit incidents

While no information could be found on possible or filed charges against Joseph Schwartz, Rosie Schwartz and Louis Schwartz based in the state of South Dakota, the U.S. Department of Labor did provide a 2013 fact document sheet with information on cases involving employers defrauding employees.

Here’s one of 10 cases cited in the DOL document: U.S. v. Richard A. Odermatt – On February 12, 2013, Richard A. Odermatt, owner of Odermatt Floor Covering, Inc., entered into a Plea Agreement in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska in which he admitted to embezzling $58,912.28 from the Odermatt Floor Covering, Inc. Profit Sharing Plan and Trust and the Odermatt Floor Covering, Inc. Health Plan. From April 2009 through July 2011, Odermatt withheld contributions from his employee’s paychecks that had been meant for the pension plan and as health and disability insurance premiums, respectively. Instead, Odermatt deposited these monies in his company’s checking account. The investigation was conducted by the Kansas City Regional Office and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska.

Click here to learn of other cases:



