Department of Education extends deadline for Social Studies Standards Revision Commission applicants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Education has extended the deadline for individuals to apply to be part of the Social Studies Standards Revision Commission.

Members of the commission will work with the department to draft new state content standards for K-12 social studies. This follows months of controversy after additional revisions by the DOE were made to the initial draft created by the original workgroup gathered to revise the standards. The controversy stemmed from the removal of elements of Native American history and culture from the standards.

Following backlash from the revisions, Gov. Krisit Noem announced that implementation of the new standards would be delayed, then later announced that the process would be redone in its entirety with a new commission.

The new application deadline is Nov. 30, 11:59 p.m. CST. Individuals interested in serving on the commission can use this online form to apply.

