DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week returns Tuesday with winner’s bracket semifinal contest from the Region 2B Legion baseball tournament.

The matchup will feature Dell Rapids and Volga, the two teams that claimed wins on Monday night to advance to Tuesday’s semifinals.

Monday’s action saw a lot of offense as the four games combined to score 66 runs or 16.5 runs per contest.

The first two games on Tuesday are elimination games as Baltic meets Madison at 3 p.m. Then at 5:30 p.m., Flandreau crosses paths with Garretson. The losers of those two games will see their seasons come to an end.

The nightcap tonight will feature the two unbeaten teams in tournament play in Volga and Dell Rapids. That contest will livestream on KELOLAND.com.

Dell Rapids earned a 17-9 win over Flandreau and an 11-8 victory over Madison to advance to the Tuesday’s semifinals.

Volga received a first round bye, then knocked off Garretson, 4-3 to reach tonight’s matchup.

Tuesday’s semifinal matchup will livestream on KELOLAND.com, with first pitch set for 8 p.m. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.