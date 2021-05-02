Dell Rapids to host Sioux Falls Christian in Monday’s Game of the Week

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns with a Monday Game of the Week as Dell Rapids hosts Sioux Falls Christian in a class ‘B’ high school baseball contest.

Monday’s contest will be the second time that the Chargers and Quarriers have met in 2021.

Dell Rapids picked up a 13-2, five inning win back on April 12. The Quarriers pounded out ten hits and took advantage of seven SFC errors.

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN

The Chargers enter Monday’s game with a 1-6 overall record and an 0-5 record in league play.

Sioux Falls Christian is coming off their first win of the season as they earned a 9-8, ten inning win over Lennox, though it was a non-league game, so it didn’t count towards their league record.

The nine runs scored against Lennox was the Chargers season high for a game.

“We needed that spark. We’ve been focusing on when we get guys on base, however they get on base, we are really focusing on how do I get that ball in play somewhere,” Sioux Falls Christian head coach Brandon Kathman said. “I think they did a great job of just doing that and I keep telling them, as coaches, that we believe in them.”

This year’s team is young, but coach Kathman and the Chargers have seen improvement over the past few games.

“With a young team and we’re seven games in here, we just need to take a step back and work on some of the fundamentals that we struggled early with,” Kathman said. “Errors have been our nemesis since the beginning of the season, but as we take a step back and started working on those fundamentals and clean those up, we’ve seen a lot better results from those guys.”

Christian is now preparing to face Dell Rapids, a team that owns a solid pitching staff.

“I always tell the guys to stay within themselves and stay true to what we’ve been working on the entire year,” Kathman said. “With the last practice we had, we just really honed in on the defense and then, they’ve got a couple of really good pitchers that I’m sure we’ll face one of the two if I had to imagine. We kind of sped up our batting practices to kind of adjust to a higher speed that we haven’t seen throughout the season.”

DELL RAPIDS

The Quarriers enter Monday’s contest with a 9-5 overall record and a 5-0 record in league play, which places them a top Region 3B.

Dell Rapids has won five of their last six contests including their most recent win over Baltic on Friday, April 30. The Quarriers powered their way to a 16-0 win thanks to 12 hits and an eleven run third inning.

“We’re young, but we’re getting better as the season has gone along. There is still a lot of room for improvement, but our pitching staff is good as a whole,” Dell Rapids head coach Danny Miller said. “We’re starting to hit a little bit better than we were. It’s just everyday we have been getting better and I don’t think there is any reason to think that it won’t continue.”

The Quarriers have been led by their pitching as they are allowing just over three runs per contest in league play.

Dell Rapids will take their pitching staff to the field on Monday as they host the Chargers, a team that they beat 13-2 back in April.

“We played them in what was almost a tornado, a 40 degree tornado. It’s probably going to be a little different this time around,” Miller said. “They have a lot of left-handed arms, we saw that last time we faced them. It just seemed like it was constant left-handers, but I anticipate that we’re going to see a better effort from them.”

The calendar has turned to May which means there is only a few weeks left in the season, but the Quarriers aren’t making too much of a change.

“We’ve had conversations, just recently about how we are about halfway through our season and some of the things we’re looking for as coaches and things that we need to improve on and work for so by the end of the year, we are where we want to be,” Miller said.

The Chargers and Quarriers will cross paths on Monday, May 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Coverage will begin at 5:25 p.m. from Dell Rapids and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.