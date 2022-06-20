DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week makes its return tonight when Dell Rapids Post 65 plays host to Sioux Falls Christian Post 911.

Sioux Falls Christian is coming off of a busy weekend in which they played in the Dakota Classic tournament in Brandon.

Dell Rapids on the other hand is coming off a quiet weekend, which was much needed. From June 10-16, Post 65 played in nine games! That’s nine contests in just seven days. That’s a lot of baseball anytime, which is why this past weekend’s break was essential.

The two teams are set to cross paths on Monday, June 20. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Rickeman Field in Dell Rapids.

You can stream the contest on the Game of the Week page on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.