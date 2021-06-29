Dell Rapids to host Canova in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns the first class ‘B’ legion baseball contest of 2021 as Canova meets Dell Rapids at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29.

CANOVA GANG

Canova is 4-2 on the season as they enter Tuesday’s contest.

The Gang have been solid on defense, allowing just 4.17 runs per contest this season, but their strength has been on the other side of the baseball.

Canova has scored an impressive 44 runs over their six game season, which is 7.33 runs per contest.

The Gang has scored more than 9 runs in three of their seven games, with all three contests resulting in wins.

DELL RAPIDS

Post 65 of Dell Rapids has played nearly double the games that Canova has, as they enter Tuesday’s contest with a 5-6 record.

Similar to Canova, Dell Rapids has been strong on the offensive side of the ball as they are scoring nearly 10 runs per game this season. Post 65 has scored more than 12 runs in each of their wins as they have scored 78 runs in their five victories.

However, they have struggled on defense. They are allowing more than 10.5 runs per contest defensively.

Post 65 has struggled in all six of their losses on defense as they have allowed 87 of their 116 runs in those six contests.

Tonight’s contest will feature two teams will some offensive firepower, meaning several runs could quite possibly be scored.

You can stream the action on KELOLAND.com as coverage will begin at 6:55 p.m.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.