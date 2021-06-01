Dell Rapids powers past West Central to claim the class ‘B’ state championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dell Rapids Quarriers used a strong third inning to power past West Central, 9-2 in the class ‘B’ state baseball tournament.

It was West Central that jumped out to the strong start as the Trojans plated two runs in the top of the first inning.

However, freshman pitcher, Treyse Eastman, wouldn’t allow another run as he threw the complete game allowing just two runs on four hits and four walks, while striking out five. He did all of that on just 88 pitches.

As for the Dell Rapids bats, they got a run in the second inning and then blew up the scoreboard in the third inning.

The Quarriers muscled across five, two out runs in the third inning, to build a 6-2 lead and they never looked back from there.

Dell Rapids outscored the Trojans 3-0 to pick up the 9-2 win over West Central.

This is Dell Rapids second state title in the past five years.

A full recap from the class ‘B’ state championship will be released Wednesday, June 2.